Flippin’ hell: Pancake Tuesday fun for all at Ballyfinnane NS

Pancakes were the order of the day at Ballyfinnane NS yesterday as the school’s staff and students embraced all the fun and deliciousness that is Pancake Tuesday and all in aid of a very good cause too.

The world is all too familar now with the sheer level of death and destruction in both Syria and Turkey as a result of the devastating earthquake that struck there a number of weeks ago with international aid flowing to the country to help in its hour of need.

Wanting to do their part, staff and pupils from Ballyfinnane NS decided that the best way that they could this was by holding their very own cakes and coffee fundraiser.

It was, in the school’s own words a “yummylicious morning” one in which the staff and children thoroughly enjoyed the pancakes and the school said that they were delighted to support the earthquake relief fund.

Finally, the school that they owe a big thanks to all of the organisers and volunteers that helped make the day a big success.