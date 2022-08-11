Flesk Valley Rowing Club’s ‘truly special occasion’ takes place this Sunday in Killarney

Sunday August 14 will see hundreds take to the Lakes of Killarney as Flesk Valley Rowing Club hosts the County Championship on the lakes for the very first time.

Clubs from all over Kerry, including Sneem, Valentia, Sive, Templenoe, Caherdaniel, Cahersiveen and Cromane, will be joined by Killarney clubs Fossa, Workmens’ and Flesk Valley, to compete in the ICRF Celtic Yawl boat fondly known as the One Design Boat in categories from U12 Boys and Girls right up to Senior Ladies and Men.

Speaking at the regatta launch on Monday evening, John Fleming, Chairperson of the Flesk Valley Club said:

“This is a truly special occasion for the club.

“We were due to celebrate our centenary year in 2020 but unfortunately due to Covid the planned celebrations had to be postponed.

“We are delighted to host this regatta to mark our long history of rowing on the lakes and we very much look forward to welcoming all the participants and showcasing what our 102 year old club has to offer.

“We want to acknowledge and thank the National Parks and Wildlife Service for their support in facilitating this event.”

This Kerry Coastal Rowing Association Regatta is the final event before clubs head to the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation’s All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships and row for the National Titles, which will take place in Ferrybank in Wexford over the following weekend, so lots of keenly contested races are expected.

The regatta will take place in Castlelough Bay (at the Flesk Valley boathouses) from 10.30am and admission is free.

Parking available directly across from the boathouses on the Muckross Road so come along and support your local club and it promises to be a feast of rowing.