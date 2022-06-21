Kerry

Five years jail for drunk driver who killed Kerry dad of four

Tralee Circuit Criminal Court

kerryman

Simon Brouder

A DRUNK driver who killed a Castlegregory father of four while speeding, with drugs in his system, in a dangerously defective car has been sentenced to five years imprisonment at Tralee Circuit Court.

Eamonn Courtney (29) of Scraggane, Castlegregory, appeared before Judge Catherine Staines at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday, when he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of John Rohan between Castlegregory and Aughacasla on the main Tralee-to-Castlegregory road in the early hours of September 15, 2019.

