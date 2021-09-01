Five sets of twins are ‘little celebrities’ on their first day of school at Kilmurry N.S

Seeing quintuple:An incredible five sets of twins started as junior infants in Kilmurry N.S in Cordal this week. Pictured are Sorcha and Fiach Culhane, Ellen and Sinéad Keane, Eamonn and Alison O'Donoghue, Katie and Emma O'Sullivan and Ryan and Ethan Quirke. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Kilmurry N.S well and truly grabbed the nations attention this week as not one, not two but an incredible five sets of twins arrived as part of the school’s batch of 19 new junior infants who started this week.

The incredible odds of such a large number of twins – none of whom are identical which is no doubt a source of relief to the staff there – all starting on the same day in the same class in such a small country school is quite historic and it meant that the Cordal school was in the headlines yesterday.

Thankfully though, principal Therese Kearney told The Kerryman this week that the twins are taking all the attention in their stride.

“The story has just absolutely exploded altogether. We didn’t think there’d be this much interest in it at all,” she laughed.

"If we were a 600 pupil school or even a 300 pupil school and there was five sets of twins spread throughout the school, that’d be amazing, but to have them all in the same class and to have them take up more than half the class, it is amazing,” she continued.

Going on, Therese said that Monday morning was a little manic what with it being their first day back and the added attention they had, but that the twins were loving the attention, saying that they were all treated like “little celebrities” around the school and adding that with the attention, they were “lapping it up” all day.