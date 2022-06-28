Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Five men convicted of illegal fishing in Brandon Bay area

Fisheries officers carried out extensive surveillance operation

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

kerryman

Anne Lucey

Illegal drift-net fishing for salmon was taking place on the sea at Brandon Bay during the summer of 2021, and a draft net was also found in one incident, Dingle District Court has heard.

A surveillance operation was conducted by fisheries officers in June, July and August 2021.

Privacy