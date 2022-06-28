Five men convicted of illegal fishing in Brandon Bay area

Illegal drift-net fishing for salmon was taking place on the sea at Brandon Bay during the summer of 2021, and a draft net was also found in one incident, Dingle District Court has heard.

A surveillance operation was conducted by fisheries officers in June, July and August 2021.

Drift-net salmon fishing has been outlawed since 2007 as part of an international effort to conserve falling stocks of wild Atlantic salmon.

Five local men were before Dingle Court on Friday, where they made admissions in connection with the use of multi-strand mono-filament nets, used in drift netting of salmon.

The charges also included using a boat as “an aid” and, in some cases, having possession of unlawfully caught wild salmon.

A prosecution against a sixth man was withdrawn.

Judge David Waters imposed convictions on all five men as well as fines totalling thousands of Euro, along with costs in each case. He also ordered the forfeiture of the nets.

A surveillance operation of Brandon Bay, part of the South Western River Basin, was being conducted by fisheries officers attached to Inland Fisheries Ireland during the summer, the court was told. The officers were from outside the South West region and there were a number in court on Friday, prepared to give evidence.

The fisheries cases before the court were all in “the general vicinity of Brandon Bay”, solicitor Vincent Coakley, prosecuting on behalf of IFI, outlined.

“My client [IFI] is of the view they were salmon fishing,” Mr Coakley said at the outset.

He asked the court to consider the forfeiture of the commercial licence of Eugene Lyne, a commercial fisherman. He had been observed hauling a multi-strand, mono-filament net into his boat from the sea off Cahir Point, Ballyquin, Brandon, on the morning of June 22, 2021, as part of a surveillance operation by officers, Mr Coakley said.

No salmon was found in the net, but the use of the net by the commercial fisherman on that occasion was illegal.

On August 4, Eugene Lyne was again observed hauling a net, this time using a fixed draft net, Mr Coakley said.

Solicitor Paul O’Donoghue said depriving Mr Lyne of his licence would be “disproportionate and excessive”.

A boat was not used on the second occasion.

A 55-year-old part-time fisherman and part-time farmer, he is a married man with two children in college, Mr O’Donoghue said.

His client did not believe he was engaged in illegal fishing on June 22 as had been boarded previously by fisheries officers who had been patrolling on a RIB. Those nets were widely available and used elsewhere.

“To his amazement he was told multi-strand mono-filament was unlawful,” Mr O’Donoghue said.

Mr O’Donoghue referred to by-laws on the matter. It was “inherently unfair” that a net could be used in a number of other regions, including a part of Cork Harbour, but “for some strange reason” was illegal in Brandon, the solicitor also said.

On August 4, his client was using “a fixed draft net” below the cliff of his property, Mr O’Donoghue said.

“He admits he threw the net. There was nothing in it. The salmon would have been for his own consumption,” Mr O’Donoghue said. Judge David Waters said the aggravating factor was the second offence – the August offence – but agreed that depriving Mr Lyne of his licence would be disproportionate. He convicted Mr Lyne on three counts and fined him a total of €2,000 plus costs of €500. If he came before him again, he would take the licence off him, Judge Waters told Mr O’Donoghue.

Luke Mullally, of Brandon, Tralee, was observed using nets twice within 48 hours and being found with four salmon.

On July 7, 2021, fisheries officers on surveillance in the sea off Ballymore Point observed Mr Mullally using a net and hauling it on board a boat 600 metres from Brandon Pier, Mr Coakley said.

The net with white corks had been floating on water fixed between two orange buoys

On July 9, at another location in the bay, fisheries officers saw Luke Mullally remove four wild salmon from a floating net and place them in a white bag.

His client had been home recuperating from a serious illness, Luke Mullally’s solicitor, Paul O’Donoghue, said.

Mr Mullally is a young man, single man and “He apologises,” Mr O’Donoghue said.

“It would be the dearest salmon of all time if the maximum fine of €1,000 per salmon was imposed,” the solicitor said.

Judge Waters imposed total fines of €3,000 and ordered Mr Mullally to pay costs of €500.

Two men, Micheal Grummell, of Cathairscuilbin, Ballydavid, and John Shea of Comeen, Ballydavid, were co-operative after being found with 15 illegally caught salmon, the court was told. Fisheries offices on surveillance spotted a white boat with two occupants offshore at Ballycurrane on Brandon Bay, on June 29, 2021, Mr Coakley outlined.

The two men were seen hauling a mono-filament net onto the boat with what the surveillance officers believed was salmon. The officers followed the boat to the pier, where they found 15 wild, illegally fished salmon.

Their solicitor, Pat Mann said his clients, Mr Shea and Mr Grummell, worked as deckhands “on a separate enterprise”. A christening was coming up and they hadn’t money for presents and so on.

They had been cooperative, Mr Mann said. Each was fined €1,500 plus costs of €250.

Noel Russell of Comeen, Ballydavid was fined a total of €1,250, with costs also of €250, after he pleaded guilty to using a multi-strand mono-filament drift net used for taking salmon and using a boat as an aid.

Fisheries officers had spotted the net floating in the water off Feothanach, and the net was “mounted in a way that led them to believe it was an illegal salmon drift net,” Mr Coakely said. The officers saw Noel Russell haul the net, the prosecutor said.

Mr Mann said his client, aged 64, was only a part-time fisherman and the Russells were “very decent people”.

His was the least serious of the cases before the judge, the solicitor remarked.

Each man has one day to pay the fines and costs.

Forfeiture orders for the nets were granted in all cases. Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal.