Fisherman died after lifejacket suddenly deflated after falling from west Kerry trawler, inquest hears

A Portugese fisherman drowned when the lifejacket he was wearing suddenly deflated after it was punctured by net cables when he fell overboard from a Kerry trawler off the west coast, an inquest in Tralee into the man’s death has heard.

Father of two, Jose Alberto Novo Vareiro (53), from Vila Ovo Conde in Portugal, was a crew member aboard the Dingle-based Cu na Mara when he fell overboard as the trawler was shooting nets for prawns near the Porcupine Bank, some 150 miles west of Dingle on June 30th, 2016.

Owner and skipper of the Cu na Mara, Michael Flannery told the inquest at Tralee Courthouse that Mr Vareiro was one of his six crew aboard his vessel who were preparing to shoot the nets at the back of the boat at about 1.25pm on the day in question when the accident happened

He heard some shouting from the stern of the boat and when he checked on the CCTV monitor in the wheelhouse, he could see Mr Vareiro was in the water. The boat was barely moving forward at a rate of 2 to 2.5 knots, so he manoeuvered the 24-metres trawler astern to get back to him.

The furthest Mr Vareiro was from the boat at any time was six metres and some of the crew manage to throw life rings towards him, but he was making no effort to try and grab them and was more or less bobbing on the water, said Mr Flannery

Another crew member, Anton Cortotobai, who was a strong swimmer, jumped into the sea and a managed to get a rope under Mr Vareiro’s arms and he was helped by another crew member, Joseph Adde who helped secure him in the water.

The rest of the crew managed to get him on to the deck of the boat, but he didn’t appear to be conscious, and he had white foam around his mouth and some of the crew began performing CPR on him while he contacted the Irish Coast Guard Marine Rescue Centre at Valentia, said Mr Flannery.

Mr Flannery said he told Valentia what had happened and requested a helicopter before returning to the deck where Mr Cortotobai and Mr Adde were performing CPR on Mr Vareiro before they gave him oxygen and they kept compressions going for around 30 minutes without getting any response.

Mr Flannery said he got back on the radio to Valentia who put him in contact with a doctor at Cork University Hospital who said it was unlikely anything else could be done to help the man and the helicopter would be of no use, so they continued with CPR for another ten minutes.

“The whole crew was very upset and distraught,” said Mr Flannery as he told how they put Mr Vareiro inside and tried to make him comfortable as possible and they later put him in the cold room and returned to Dingle where he was pronounced dead the next day by local GP, Dr Margot O’Shea.

Mr Flannery said that at the time of the accident, Mr Vareiro and his brother, Jose Julio Novo Vareiro were tying the ends of the nets after they were unspooled from the trawl drums, and they were clipping them to the winches overhead to prepare them for shooting.

He was in the wheelhouse and turned the boat to the south to let out the nets and at the time, there was a Force 5 westerly wind which was “a bit jumpy but not bad” while the sea wasn’t too rough, showing “some white water but nothing excessive”.

Questioned by barrister, David McGrath BL for Mr Vareiro’s family, Mr Flannery said that Mr Vareiro was wearing a helmet and a life jacket on deck, but he did not see the helmet on him in the water and while he was wearing the life jacket in the water, it was deflated.

He said the life jacket was one that he had brought from another of his boats. It was about one year old, and he wrongly presumed it was not in need of service, but it later transpired on examination by safety experts after the accident that the lifejacket’s air bladder part had suffered a small puncture.

He said that the crew do not wear their life jackets when they are inside but put them on going out on deck and he was 100pc certain that Mr Vareiro was wearing his life jacket in the water. He did not know how the air bladder was holed but it may have been caused by a cable.

Mr Flannery said he and his crew had gone over the accident a thousand times, and they were satisfied that Mr Vareiro didn’t hit his head on the boat, but he may have hit his head on a cable. “Mr Vareiro did nothing wrong – I don’t want any blame going on him,” he said.

Mr Vareiro was not wearing a safety harness at the time of the incident although there was a safety harness on the boat, but no one ever wore it said Mr Flannery, adding, under questioning from Mr McGrath, that he did not know if Mr Vareiro was aware that there was a safety harness aboard.

Mr Flannery said that it was hard to say how long Mr Vareiro was in the water, but he didn’t believe that it was more than a few minutes as Mr Cortotobai jumped into the water within a couple of minutes after he failed to grab on to the life rings and he quickly brought him back to the boat.

Mr Flannery said that after the accident, he made modifications to the boat, moving stanchions from the stern towards the middle and installing steps, grab rails and a maritime rescue device, known as a Jason’s Cradle, that can be used to assist anyone falling overboard, as well as additional CCTV.

HSA Inspector, David Barry said Mr Vareiro was wearing a Personal Floatation Device or life jacket with a hydrostatic activation device which meant it inflated on hitting the water, but it began to deflate within minutes and a subsequent examination revealed the air bladder had been punctured.

He said that the life jacket had been examined by experts, CH Marine who were of the view that the puncture in the air bladder section of the lifejacket occurred while the lifejacket was inflated as the damaged section of the lifejacket is protected by folds and an outer casing when deflated.

There was no puncture mark evident in the outer casing, suggesting the puncture happened when the lifejacket was inflated, and it was “most likely that the puncture to the bladder was caused by the victim coming into contact with warps (nylon coated steel ropes) of the net while in the water.”

These warps had sharp barbs, protruding at several points along their length due to normal wear and tear and at their splicing points and would readily account for the damage caused to Mr Vareiro’s lifejacket, said Mr Barry.

However, Mr Barry said if Mr Vareiro had been wearing a safety harness while attaching the nets to the winches, he would not have fallen overboard and died and while there was some risk of the safety harness getting entangled in machinery, the risk was minimal when machinery was stopped.

“In the circumstances, wearing a harness is the best way of avoiding falling overboard. There is a danger of entanglement but there is a far greater risk of falling overboard – when you are attaching the nets from the drums to the winches, they are stopped so the risk of entanglement is minimal.”

“Mr Vareiro would not have died if he was wearing a safety harness – that’s not my opinion, that’s the de facto position,” said Mr Barry, who confirmed that inclusion of a safety harness was one of the control measures listed in the boat’s safety statement.

Capt Neil Forde, a Nautical Surveyor of the Marine Survey Office, who also investigated the circumstances of Mr Vareiro’s death, told the inquest that accident happened when Mr Vareiro was engaged in clipping off winch pennants to allow the boat to shoot her nets.

He said that the shackles for the pennants were heavy, and the wires increased the weight that Mr Vareiro had to deal with while he also had to overreach due to the fact that the wires being paid out exceeded his reach while on the working deck.

“A safety harness would have prevented Mr Vareiro falling into the sea while carrying out his task, but it cannot be overstated that the use of safety harnesses in the vicinity of revolving drums and wires is extremely hazardous and poses a greater hazard than not wearing one.”

He said fishermen were particularly conscious of the need to avoid getting their clothing caught in moving machinery and suffering serious injury or death which was why the rolled up their sleeves and trouser legs, cut pull off cords on their hoods and pockets and wore loose gloves when on deck.

He said that the trawl winches were located at the stern of the boat and that access to Mr Vareiro’s workstation was very restricted and there was a real danger that a piece of a safety harness would have fouled on the drums or some other moving part when accessing the area.

Capt Forde agreed with Mr McGrath that the drums and other machinery were stopped at the time that the nets were being shot but the boat itself was moving which could have resulted in the wires becoming taut and slack in turn and the safety harness getting caught in the wires.

He agreed that Mr Vareiro would not have fallen into the sea if he had been wearing the safety harness which is recommended for moving about on deck in heavy weather or working aloft on static equipment but stressed it posed a risk of entanglement in Mr Vareiro’s workstation.

“Mr Vareiro’s fall occurred due to his overreaching to detach the trawl pennants and this was as a consequence of the design of the vessel’s stern and the location of the trawl drums – the vessel has an inherent design flaw in the cramped location of equipment on the after part of the main deck.”

He said the crew had made strenuous efforts to save Mr Vareiro and the efforts of Mr Cortotobai to try and catch Mr Vareiro were probably hampered by Mr Vareiro’s waterproof outer garments while his lack of response by efforts by the crew to rescue him would indicate ‘cold water shock.’

The jury also heard evidence from Assistant State Pathologist that Mr Vareiro had suffered a laceration to his head but that was not a factor in his death, and he died as a result of acute cardio-respiratory failure due to drowning.

Coroner for West Kerry, Helen Lucey said there were a number of verdicts open to the jury including accidental death, occupational accidental death and death by misadventure and after deliberating for over 45 minutes, the jury returned a verdict of occupational accidental death due to drowning.

Ms Lucey extended her sympathies to Mr Vareiro’s widow, Clarice and said it was a terrible tragedy that a family man would die in such circumstances and the tragedy was compounded by the fact that it happened so far from home while Sgt Stephen O’Brien expressed condolences on behalf of gardai.