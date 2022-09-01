‘First power cut will put things in perspective. We need to act now,’ – Cllr Finucane

Minister for the Environment Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan speaking at a press conference in Government Buildings in Dublin about the National Home Energy Upgrade Scheme.

Cllr Jim Finucane (Fine Gael) is calling on the Government to ‘get real’ when it comes to energy dependency and protecting the most vulnerable as winter approaches and energy supply comes under pressure.

Cllr Finucane said it’s crucial that Government issue details of the National Energy Security Framework, which is intended to provide a comprehensive response to Ireland’s energy security needs in the context of the war in Ukraine.

He also called for the Shannon LNG terminal in Tarbert to be given the go-ahead in order to protect Ireland’s energy supply.

Ensuring energy security, and how it will speed up the country’s shift to increased energy efficiency and indigenous renewable energy systems, is the primary focus of the National Energy Security Framework,

However, Cllr Finucane feels that Ireland is the only country that is not actively seeking solutions to how consumers and businesses can be supported to save energy and save money in the event of a crisis.

“They seriously need to get real on the energy crisis that is facing us,” he said.

Cllr Finucane blasted the Government for not publishing details of the security of supply agreement given the recent amber alert when the national energy supply dropped to a low level.

“People keep talking about the capacity of wind-farms. If there is no wind, there is no capacity. You could be talking about serious energy shortages come the winter,” Cllr Finucane added.

He pointed to other countries in Europe that are taking steps towards averting an energy crisis.

“We’ve done nothing, absolutely zero. The Energy Regulator is talking about raising tariffs on top companies. We spend millions to bring them here and now they want to penalise them. That can’t be allowed happen,” he said.

“Energy is no longer something for debate, it’s a necessity. This will be a defining moment for this Government.

“The first power cut will put everything into perspective. If the Government don’t act now, they will regret it, hugely,” Cllr Finucane said.