First for Fenit as it revels new SDG objective

The new village sign at Fenit proudly displays the Sustainable Development Goals logo. Fenit is the first village, town or city in Ireland with the logo. The locals will work to implement a series of goals to enhance the environment, society and economy.

A special meeting of Fenit Town Hall (FTH) was held on Friday last to announce and discuss some of the main objectives underpinning SDG.

Catherine Carty, a founding member of FTH, gave a presentation outlining the framework of goals that include an end to poverty; achieving sustainable economic development; protection of the environment; access to health and education services; gender; equality, peaceful societies; and decent work.

The SDG concept stems from a UN Member States meeting held in 2015, when countries agreed to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (‘Transforming our World’).

The agenda is aimed at promoting people, planet, and prosperity, and the people of Fenit are now proud of this initiative their village.

“Everyone has a say, and this is getting people thinking globally, but acting locally,” said Mary O’Brien, vice-chairperson of Fenit Town Hall.

The Fenit Town Hall Group is an amalgamation of community, public and local government representatives who come together to promote and work towards developing Fenit.

The SDG goals will be implemented across three main dimensions: the biosphere, society, and the economy. The Fenit community is committed to fulfilling these goals.

“This is about surviving and thriving, both in terms of businesses and people. We think this is great at getting the balance right in Fenit. It’s been very well received by everyone, including Kerry County Council.

“The resounding aspect of this is that everyone is equal, and everyone is welcome. Fenit has shown itself to be a very resilient community in the past, and by implementing SDG, it is good for Fenit and the wider county,” said Mary.