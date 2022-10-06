First ever bio-methane tractor on show at festival

Aeneas Horan of Buckley Agri in Listowel with John Joe Fitzgerald, Dinny Galvin who were happy to welcome the first bio-fuel tractor in Ireland to Dingle over the Food Festival weekend. The New Holland T6.180, which runs on bio-methane costs 180,000 euro, compared to about 150,000 for the diesel version of t he same tractor. On the plus side, the bio-fuel tractor has equal power and 30 per cent lower fuel costs. Photo by Declan Malone

The first bio-methane tractor to arrive in Ireland was on display during the Dingle Food Festival, where it was admired by farmers and caused amazement among the non-farming public who didn’t realize that a modern tractor can cost more than a supercar.

Aeneas Horan of Buckley Agri in Listowel, who brought the New Holland T6.180 tractor to Dingle at the invitation of Dinny Galvin of the West Kerry Dairy Farmers’ Sustainable Energy Community (SEC), told The Kerryman that while it comes with a hefty price tag, it has the advantage of lower running costs and a smaller carbon footprint.

The New Holland T6.180, which is designed to run on farm-produced bio-methane, costs €180,000 – that’s about €30,000 more than the diesel version of the same tractor but there’s a payback in 30 per cent lower running costs, without any loss of power, according to Aeneas.

The T6.180 carries 80kg of methane in its fuel tanks and burns 6kg an hour on full load, so there’s no issue in terms of the tractor’s range. Unfortunately bio-methane isn’t widely available in Ireland at the moment but an anaerobic digestor proposed for West Kerry by Dingle Hub and the Dairy Farmers SEC could fix that problem in the future.

“Producing our own fuel would be a game-changer, giving us energy security while serving our local transport market,” said Aodán Ó Conaill of Dingle Hub