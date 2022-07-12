First Croke Park visit for Tralee’s Fr Amos: ‘I jumped up and shouted. It was pure joy when Kerry won’

Fr Amos Surungai Ruto of Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church in Tralee is still on a high having enjoyed a unique occasion at Croke Park on Sunday: witnessing Kerry’s epic victory over Dublin.

Kenyan native Fr Amos came to minister in the Diocese of Kerry in 2019 and was appointed to the parish in August 2020.

In all the Kerry games he has attended in that time, including National League games, the green and gold has always come out on top.

The fact his lucky streak carried over to Kerry’s first win over Dublin in the championship since 2009, only underscores his exemplary record.

“It was a great experience; it is something I will remember for the rest of my life. I know the fans of both teams were really praying hard at the end,” said Fr Amos.

"We got the win on our side, and I was so delighted Kerry won. In fact, I jumped up and shouted. It was pure joy,” he added.

“All the times I’ve been to matches to see Kerry play, they have always won. It was my first time at Croke Park on Sunday, and I was so happy to be there. Someone told me it is better to be beaten by any other team than be beaten by Dublin. I get that now,” he said.

Fr Amos has really taken to Gaelic football since moving here, particularly the pulsating atmosphere and passion it generates.

“After watching it now for some time, you find the good in it. It makes you happy; the way they catch the ball and pass it, everything is fantastic. Everybody enjoys it,” he said.

"Back in my country, ladies are not that much interested in sports. But here you find, when it is Gaelic football, everyone is excited: men, women, and children. They are very supportive of their teams,” said Fr Amos.

Parish duties are yet to determine whether Fr Amos will make the final on July 24.

But regardless of whether he makes it or not, the level of tension and nerves among the folks here at home on All-Ireland Final Sunday will need all his spiritual guidance and reassurance.

“If I’m available I will go. I hope the Kerry team now finish what they have started. I believe they can make it,” he said.

The Parish Priest of Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Fr Padraig Walsh, is no stranger to the trials and tribulations of Gaelic football.

A staunch supporter and proud Killarney Legion man, Fr Walsh is delighted that Fr Amos was able to experience one of the best aspects of Irish culture on Sunday.

“It was great for Fr Amos that his first time in Croke Park was for a game like that, and what a record he has,” said Fr Padraig.

“Everyone was praying for Seanie’s right foot at the end. One minute you got the feeling Kerry’s time had come only for Dublin to come back at them again. Kerry didn’t throw in the towel and never gave up. It was something else,” said Fr Padraig.