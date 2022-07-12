Kerry

First Croke Park visit for Tralee’s Fr Amos: ‘I jumped up and shouted. It was pure joy when Kerry won’

Fr Amos Surungai Ruto and Fr Padraig Walsh at St Brendan's Church, Tralee, showing their support for Kerry (Photo by Mark O'Sullivan). Expand

Stephen Fernane

Fr Amos Surungai Ruto of Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church in Tralee is still on a high having enjoyed a unique occasion at Croke Park on Sunday: witnessing Kerry’s epic victory over Dublin.

Kenyan native Fr Amos came to minister in the Diocese of Kerry in 2019 and was appointed to the parish in August 2020.

