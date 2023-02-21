Fire at Tarbert power plant leads to fear over its future

IT is feared that a fire that broke out at Tarbert Island power plant shortly before 11am on Tuesday might yet spell the early demise of the long-running electricity station.

Thankfully no one was injured in the blaze, which was brought under control by up to 20 fire fighters from Listowel and Foynes – under breathing apparatus – by lunchtime.

But it destroyed electrical panels crucial to the regulation of power into the plant’s sole extant generator, crippling the station’s ability to continue sending power to the grid. The plant was offline at the time of the blaze.

Owners SSE Thermal are now conducting an assessment of the damage, which is not likely to be completed for at least another fortnight.

In the meantime, speculation is growing SSE would likely not move to incur the heavy cost of repair that will be needed to reactivate an ageing station already slated for closure next December.

Staff at the plant and Kerry Fire Service members are meanwhile being credited with their response to the fire. Staff quickly sealed the area where it broke out, with firefighters bringing it swiftly under control despite incredibly intense temperatures in a very challenging environment.