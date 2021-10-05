Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fine Gael Councillor blasts Thanksgiving-style COVID Bank Holiday idea

 

Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane. Expand
Expand

Close

Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane.

Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane.

/

Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane described proposals for a Thanksgiving-style Bank Holiday to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic as ‘premature’ given that society is still coming to terms with the virus.

Cllr Finucane was responding to criticism of the Fine Gael Party Head Office who, in its online promotion of a Bank Holiday to commemorate the huge sacrifices made by people during COVID, suggested a ‘Thanksgiving Bank Holiday’ for November 29 could align with the traditional Thanksgiving Holiday in America on November 25.

As part of the public campaign, people were directed to the Fine Gael website and encouraged to complete the ‘Commemorating the Pandemic Survey’. A message on the Fine Gael website stated:

Most Watched

Privacy