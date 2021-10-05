Fine Gael Councillor blasts Thanksgiving-style COVID Bank Holiday idea

Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane described proposals for a Thanksgiving-style Bank Holiday to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic as ‘premature’ given that society is still coming to terms with the virus.

Cllr Finucane was responding to criticism of the Fine Gael Party Head Office who, in its online promotion of a Bank Holiday to commemorate the huge sacrifices made by people during COVID, suggested a ‘Thanksgiving Bank Holiday’ for November 29 could align with the traditional Thanksgiving Holiday in America on November 25.

As part of the public campaign, people were directed to the Fine Gael website and encouraged to complete the ‘Commemorating the Pandemic Survey’. A message on the Fine Gael website stated:

‘As we emerge from the pandemic, let’s consider the ways in which we could all reflect on this period in our lives and pay tribute to all those who sacrificed so much to keep us all safe’. The survey has now closed.

But members of the public blasted Fine Gael’s Thanksgiving idea on social media for trying to commercialise rather than commemorate a time of heartache and personal pain for many individuals and families who suffered during COVID. Fine Gael also proposed February 1 - St Brigid’s Day - as a likely date. But the Thanksgiving pitch led many to accuse Fine Gael of being out of touch with the mood of the people.

“The way I feel is that it [COVID] is still an issue we are are dealing with, and I think that is where the emphasis should be,” Cllr Finucane said.

He explained there is still stress on the medical and front-line services that are ‘pressurised’ and that workers’ needs must first be prioritised. Cllr Finucane praised the ‘heroic work’ of medical personnel, and workers in various other sectors, who kept the wheels of industry going during lockdown. However, talk of a Bank Holiday linked to COVID at this juncture could give people the wrong impression that society is somehow over the pandemic.

“I just don’t feel that it is a priority. There are still people with long-term COVID that are finding it very difficult. I think it has also tested the mental health issues around isolation, so I just feel that we are too far gone and there is still too much to do, we need to maintain vigilance. I wouldn’t see it [Bank Holiday] as a priority; it’s very much a premature proposition.”

Cllr Finucane continued: “The issue now is that older people would be in line for a booster shot, so I believe that there is still a need for vigilance and a need to continue it. This is going to be with us for a while and I believe any type of acknowledgment of the huge effort put in by all people should be aware of that, God forbid; there is another variant. In my opinion, I think a Bank Holiday is premature.”