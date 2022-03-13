Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Finding Endurance: how Tom Crean’s descendants reacted to unlikely discovery

The Endurance, pictured this week. Expand
The Endurance, pictured this week. Expand

Close

The Endurance, pictured this week.

The Endurance, pictured this week.

The Endurance, pictured this week.

The Endurance, pictured this week.

/

The Endurance, pictured this week.

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Though hidden by Antarctic waters for more than a century, the wreck of the Endurance, a ship crushed by pack ice during the Ernest Shackleton-led Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition in 1915, fell under the protection of the Antarctic Treaty as an ‘Historic Site and Monument’.

Not that the Treaty’s powers meant much – given that the boat has remained under an Antarctic veil, 3,000 metres down in the Weddell Sea, for 107 years – until the past week. On Wednesday came the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust announcement that the Endurance, the most striking remnant of one of history’s great survival stories, had been found by the Endurance22 expedition:

Privacy