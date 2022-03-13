Finding Endurance: how Tom Crean’s descendants reacted to unlikely discovery

Though hidden by Antarctic waters for more than a century, the wreck of the Endurance, a ship crushed by pack ice during the Ernest Shackleton-led Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition in 1915, fell under the protection of the Antarctic Treaty as an ‘Historic Site and Monument’.

Not that the Treaty’s powers meant much – given that the boat has remained under an Antarctic veil, 3,000 metres down in the Weddell Sea, for 107 years – until the past week. On Wednesday came the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust announcement that the Endurance, the most striking remnant of one of history’s great survival stories, had been found by the Endurance22 expedition:

“One hundred years after Shackleton’s death, Endurance was found at a depth of 3,008 meters in the Weddell Sea, within the search area defined by the expedition team before its departure from Cape Town, and approximately four miles south of the position originally recorded by Captain [Frank] Worsley.”

The 28 men on board 107 years ago were forced to abandon ship when the Endurance fell into the Weddell sea’s pack-ice clutches, and they travelled, by lifeboat, to uninhabited Elephant Island.

From there, a small team including an impossibly brave Kerryman, Tom Crean, set off on an 800-mile voyage to South Georgia aboard a sealskin-decked lifeboat, and the Annascaul man was one of just two to accompany Shackleton across the island to a whaling station at Stromness, from which Shackleton mounted a successful mission to rescue all the men still behind.

The men returned but their ship remained there, unseen, until now.

“I was watching BBC with my wife, I think it was the news, and there it was, the big announcement,” says Tralee resident Enda O’Brien, Crean’s grandson. “They were showing the pictures, and it was pretty extraordinary, particularly when you got the picture of the wheel, and you reflect and say, ‘Granda was steering that’.

“For me, it brought the hairs up at the back of the neck. It made all the writings about it so real…We had seen the old black-and-whites and the accounts of what happened before it sank. Then you see it 100 years later, you see the same snapped mast, and you say ‘wow’.”

However relevant or irrelevant the Treaty’s powers were in the decades since, the ship has lived in waters icy enough to keep the sea’s usual ravages at bay. Last Wednesday’s pictures showed the word ‘Endurance’ still marked clearly across the stern of a shipwreck described by a member of the 2022 expedition team as “by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen…intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation”.

This year’s expedition has been described as the most complex subsea project ever undertaken, with world records broken while trying to safely detect Endurance after months of planning, design, and testing.

Hundreds of hours of climate-change-related study have also taken place over the expedition’s course, and it remains unclear as to what effect our changing world will have on the wreck and its cold but ever-warming home.

This wasn’t the first time an expedition team tried to locate the wreck, and while Enda was aware of this particular search before Wednesday, he had no clue as to its prospects for success.

“I don’t know if anyone expected them to find it because it was at such a depth of water and, in any event, nobody knew what state it might be in, what way it would land in the seabed, but it was like someone sat it down there yesterday,” he says. “This thing looked like it had just been placed there.

“The other thing that struck me was the colours on the stern, the paint, and to see it hadn’t deteriorated. It was like one of the old photographs…in a weird way, everything has deteriorated, but not the ship. All the men are gone and buried, but the ship is still as it was.”

And as the pictures taken by the Endurance22 team surfaced, off they flew in WhatsApp conversations between Crean’s descendants, dotted around Ireland, the UK, and much further afield. It spoke to the family’s joy at seeing something, Enda felt, they would never see.

But along with joy, there was poignancy. Falkland Maritime Heritage Trust Chairman Donald Lamont pointed to it on announcement day, that their celebrations were tempered by world events, and that entered Enda’s thoughts as well. The world has changed in 107 years, but reminders of the worst ravages of that time remain visible in 2022, not just in the form of artefacts and memorials from times gone but also, tragically, in the guise of fresh European combat.

“Shackleton, Crean, and Worsely met the Norwegian manager, and after they’d been fed and watered, one of the questions Shackleton asked was how the war [World War One] was going, what is happening,” Enda says.

“In response, he said, ‘All of Europe is killing each other.’ One-hundred-and-seven years on, we’re still killing each other today.

“It’s a strange thought, but it’s one of those things that comes into your head.”