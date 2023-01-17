Finance Minster special guest at chamber lunch guest hear of future plans for Killarney

At Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce’s inaugural president’s lunch, Finance Minister Michael McGrath, TD, who was invited as keynote Speaker. The event was hosted by outgoing Chamber President, Niall Kelleher at the Killarney Plaza Hotel on Friday. With the Minister is Tom Randles, Randles Hotel, Bernadette Randles, Dromhall Hotel. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath, TD, who was invited as keynote Speaker at Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce’s inaugural president’s lunch. The event was hosted by outgoing Chamber President, Niall Kelleher at the Killarney Plaza Hotel on Friday. From left, Sean Kelly MEP, President Tralee Chamber Alliance Nathan McDonnell, President Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce Niall Kelleher, and Conor Hennigan, Vice President, Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce. The President’s Lunch, in association with AIB, will be his last public engagement as Chamber President. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath, TD, pictured speaking at the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce’s inaugural president’s lunch. The event was hosted by outgoing Chamber President, Niall Kelleher at the Killarney Plaza Hotel on Friday. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

At Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce’s inaugural president’s lunch was Finance Minister Michael McGrath, TD, who was invited as keynote Speaker. The event was hosted by outgoing Chamber President, Niall Kelleher (left) at the Killarney Plaza Hotel on Friday. With the Minister, Joe Shannon, Senior Manager AIB, Gemma Ring, O'Donoghue Ring Hotels, Michael O'Donoghue, O'Donoghue Ring Hotels. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath was the guest of honour last week at the inaugural President’s chamber lunch, hosted by the outgoing president of the chamber, Niall Kelleher, who took the opportunity to unveil future plans for both the town of Killarney and for the Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

Key to Killarney’s future is that the reputation the town has built remains strong, he said, highlighting both immigration issues and the recent downgrading of the town in the Irish Business against Litter (IBAL) report.

He said the chamber “must ensure a coherent approach to the reputational management of Killarney.”

“We must present Killarney as a world class, sustainable tourism destination admired for the quality of the town as a place in which live, in which to do business and to visit all year round,” he said.

The Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism engaged the services of Repucon Consulting to survey the membership and to come up with a blueprint for the way forward. Arising out of this, some key plans have been drawn up. These include plans to address issues such as parking, traffic-management and public-realm developments

Those attending the lunch heard that a new senior executive to oversee the day-to-day operations of chamber is to be appointed and “that will be a real game-changer going forward”.

He spoke on the issue of immigration, which has been high on the town’s agenda in recent months given concerns over the number of refugees and asylums seekers in the town and some anti-immigration protests. He said Killarney has done its best to welcome everyone but has “struggled to cope with the volume of refugees and asylum seekers and the knock-on impact it has caused for the providers of wrap-around services such as medical care, meeting educational needs and the offer of community supports by under-pressure organisations like the Killarney Asylum Seekers Initiative”.

The Chamber has made representations to government for a practical plan to be implemented, he said.

“When it comes to migration, any decision Killarney makes must be informed, educated, mature and rational, and we cannot allow the good work being done on the ground to be hijacked by those with other agendas.”