Finance Minister to address Killarney chamber president’s lunch

Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath, TD, will visit Kerry next week for the Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism inaugural President’s Lunch.

The event, hosted by outgoing Chamber President Niall Kelleher, will take place in the Killarney Plaza Hotel on Friday, January 13 at 1pm.

Minister McGrath, a TD for Cork South Central, was first elected to Dáil Éireann, at his first attempt, in 2007 and he has retained his seat in all elections since then.

He secured a first-class honours commerce degree in UCC and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant before entering politics on a full-time basis.

As Minister for Finance, he holds one of the most powerful positions in Irish politics having succeeded Paschal Donohue in the cabinet reshuffle in December.

Niall Kelleher will shortly complete his two-year term as President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and, at the event, he will reflect on the highlights and the challenges of his time in the position.

The President’s Lunch, in association with AIB, will be his last public engagement as Chamber President.

Tickets are priced at €15 and limited spaces will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. Bookings can be made by contacting the Chamber office on 064-6637928.