Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Final call at the Dingle Races for Thomas: ‘I think it’s time to move on. I’ve enjoyed it.’

This year’s Dingle Races will be the final time that Thomas O’Callaghan calls the runners and riders home. The Dingle native has enjoyed every minute of it, and he still plans to be involved with the Dingle Races for many more years to come.  

Thomas O'Callaghan overlooking the racetrack at Ballintaggart. (Photo by Declan Malone). Expand

Close

Thomas O'Callaghan overlooking the racetrack at Ballintaggart. (Photo by Declan Malone).

Thomas O'Callaghan overlooking the racetrack at Ballintaggart. (Photo by Declan Malone).

Thomas O'Callaghan overlooking the racetrack at Ballintaggart. (Photo by Declan Malone).

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Thomas O’Callaghan will call the runners and riders home a final time at next week’s Dingle Races after over 20 years with the mic.

The Dingle native and popular race commentator – known as ‘Dingle Tom’ among Ireland’s horse and pony racing clan – has decided to step aside.

Privacy