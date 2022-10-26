Film fest to bring a packed weekend of silver screen treats to Dingle

Ryan’s Daughter may have opened the Dingle Peninsula to the world but next month the Dingle International Film Festival will open the world of film to the people of West Kerry with a programme of thought-provoking international films across a range of genres.

This is the first year of the reformed Dingle International Film Festival, which has been three years in the planning. The revived festival was first due to be held in November 2020 but Covid-19 restrictions meant it could not go ahead and plans to hold the festival in November 2021 met a similar fate. However, with Covid now taking a back seat, the films ordered and venues arranged, Dingle is set for a packed weekend of silver screen entertainment.

Acting chairperson of the organizing committee Mark Mc Loughlin described the the festival programme as ‘thought provoking and conversation promoting’ with films from throughout Europe as well as further afield. The main criteria for the selection of films was the quality of the storytelling, innovation and diversity.

The films are drawn from a number of cultures and will provide a glimpse into life as lived in other countries. An example is the Ukranian film ‘Klondike’, which tells the story of a young couple living near the border who were affected by both the Russo-Ukrainian War and the shooting down of Malayasia Airline flight 14 in 2014. The festival also presents the unusual story of the Russian Evgeny Nikitin, whose career as an opera singer and passion for heavy metal drumming combined two very unlikely musical genres.

There is also the archivally rich Terra de Femme, a documentary that investigates the history of women as travel film-makers from the 1920s through the 1950s, while the film Fathers is a Kurdish story by multi-award winning director Salem Salavati who was born in Kurdistan in 1975. The film tells the story of an incident that brings two generations together.

The screening of top quality films is part of their mission to make the festival a place to see excellence in

The festival’s mission is to present excellence in film making and to nurture talented film makers. To further this aim they have organised a series of seminars hosted by industry leaders in the Skellig Hotel, covering everything from direction, production, camera, sound and lighting to script writing, casting and costume design. To top it off, Dingle Distillery have contributed a prize of €5,000 for the best short film by a young and upcoming talent.

Meanwhile, three exclusive full-day masterclass workshops will also take place over the festival weekend. Irish American independent filmmaker John Sayles, known for his work on ‘Lone Star’ and ‘Men with Guns’, will lead a workshop on film production and casting while Owen McPolin (Vikings, Game of Thrones) will provide expertise on setting up scenes for shooting, focussing on lighting and specific camera techniques.

Dingle’s own casting director Ros Hubbard will also host a one-day masters workshop, offering advice to aspiring actors on how to cope with the demands of the film industry, how to stay motivated in the face of rejection and how to handle the practicalities of the career.

Ros and her husband John have been at the heart of the Irish and international film industry for 35 years and are credited with uncovering the talent of stars like Colin Farrell, Saoirse Ronan and Orlando Bloom.

The festival will be held on the weekend of November 11 - 13 and the full programme will be launched at the start of November. For further details visit the website www.dinglefilmfest.com