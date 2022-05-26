Kerry

Fiche bliain ag fás for Mercy Mounthawk as it celebrates milestone birthday

The TY Volunteer Group at the Mercy Mounthawk family fun day, Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Zena, Prihan ,Bhab and Wael at the Mercy Mounthawk family fun day, Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Sarah Khidr, Mour Khidr and friends representing Egypt at the Mercy Mounthawk family fun day, Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Ana Draghici and Lily Ryan from the mercy Mounthawk TY Volunteer Group at the Mercy Mounthawk family fun day, Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Nimotalai Oyebanji, Bridget Akintope, Debbie Obilana and Femi Williams at the Mercy Mounthawk family fun day, Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Ava McGough and Liepa Kaletkaite at the Mercy Mounthawk family fun day, Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Tomas, Sinead Walsh and family at the Mercy Mounthawk family fun day, Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Live entertainment at the Mercy Mounthawk family fun day, Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
&quot;The Tall Gent&quot; at the Mercy Mounthawk family fun day, Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand

Fergus Dennehy

A wonderful day was had at the Mercy Mounthawk school grounds last Sunday afternoon as the members of the school community, both past and present, gathered together once more to celebrate a significant milestone in the school’s life as it celebrated 20 years since its opening.

The school first opened its doors to students back in 2002 and although it’s now two decades on, it’s hard to believe that it’s been that long at all with the entire feel and look of school still making it feel as if it only opened last week.

Sunday’s ‘Garden Fete’, as it was billed, had a little bit of everything on the day including a variety of activities for all the family including fun for the kids such as face painting and fancy dress and a range of novelty events and sports on the school pitches.

Music and entertainment were provided on the day by the students in a marquee as well as food and refreshments while the day also had a multi-cultural flavour to reflect the diversity and cultural richness of the school community.

A highlight of the day was the 20th Anniversary grand raffle draw which was organised to raise funds for a new AstroTurf pitch for the school; a host of leading Tralee businesses donated an array of brilliant prizes on the day to help aid the fundraiser.

