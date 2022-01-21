Fianna Fáil Cllr wants Gardaí to get €1,000 bonus for frontline work

A Fianna Fáil Councillor has called on Kerry’s Joint Policing Committee to make the case for Gardaí to receive a €1,000 bonus for their frontline work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Councillor John Francis Flynn made the call this afternoon for “all frontline workers” to be treated equally in light of an announcement earlier this week that a €1,000 tax-free bonus will be paid to public-sector healthcare workers this spring. He said an extension of these bonuses should include the Gardaí.

“I’d like to acknowledge the work of Gardaí during the pandemic,” Cllr Flynn told the online meeting. “Between protests taking place, monitoring nights out, this has been very awkward on guards, and they have been very much to the forefront.”

“I’m calling all frontline workers to be treated equally, and I want to propose that we write to the relevant Ministers that Gardaí should be entitled to a €1,000 bonus.”