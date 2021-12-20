Fexco to create 150 jobs amid Covid business recovery

KILLORGLIN based financial services firm Fexco has said it expects to create 150 new jobs in the next two years.

In its financial report for 2020 – which was published last Thursday Fexco reported reported a massive 29 per cent decline in income, to €173.1 million in 2020.

The company said the impact of Covid, particularly the reduction in foreign travel and closure of the retail sector, contributed to an operating loss of €6.2 million in 2020 compared to a profit of €18.1 million the previous year.

However, Fexco has said it was back to operating profitably in the final quarter of 2021, and is now actively recruiting, expecting to add at least 150 new roles in Ireland by the end of 2023 in areas including software engineering, technology, sales, marketing, and customer success.

The company has significantly enhanced its cash position in 2021 with the sale of its 51 per cent share of Goodbody Stockbrokers for €70 million and its share of Taxamo for €31 million.

Managing Director of the Fexco Group Neil Hosty said the company had responded well to the challenge of the pandemic but “like many businesses in 2020” its performance was inevitably impacted by the reduction in foreign travel and closure of the retail sector.

“In 2020, the Fexco team grew customer numbers, expanded into new markets creating new strategic partnerships and we developed innovative technology solutions across our core fintech and emerging sustainability businesses. As travel and the economy recover, these actions will build on the current recovery in our business as Fexco returns to profitability in the final quarter of 2021,” Mr Hosty said

“This recovery is attributable to the hard work and resilience of our employees across the globe and gives us a very optimistic outlook for 2022”.

“The 2021 results will be positively impacted by sale of the company’s stakes in Goodbody Stockbrokers and Taxamo for over €100 million which will enable further investment into growth opportunities and executing our diversification strategy for Fexco Group,” said Mr Hosty.

Headquartered in Killorglin Fexco, which is Ireland’s largest privately-owned financial services company, employs over 2,300 people worldwide and is a global leader in the financial payments and fintech sector, with over $17 billion in transactions typically processed on its systems every year.