Fexco CEO fears restrictive housing policy would make company expansion plans difficult

Fexco CEO Denis McCarthy is cautioning against a restrictive housing policy for Killorglin and Mid Kerry under the new County Development Plan as it could prove counterproductive to Fexco’s expansion plans over the next five years.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Mr McCarthy said Fexco is looking to create more jobs in Killorglin as part of further growth, but this would ultimately mean higher demand for housing and accommodation.

In response to concerns raised by Cllr John Francis Flynn that Killorglin and Mid Kerry is limiting its ability to build more housing under the draft County Development Plan, Mr McCarthy voiced his concerns.

“If what I’m hearing from Cllr Flynn that only 251 houses for Killorglin is what’s being planned, then it is a worry. Our ambition in Fexco is to double the size of the business in the next five years,” he said.

“Clearly, our preference is that those jobs would be created locally. But if it’s a case there isn’t enough room for people to live locally, then we would be very constrained in that regard. It would be hard to create local jobs if people can’t live here.”

Fexco already employs approximately 1,800 people in Ireland, the majority of which are working at its Killorglin headquarters.

Mr McCarthy emphasised that Fexco’s preference has always been to employ locally where and when it can.

He stressed that a situation already exists where staff at the company have expressed their difficulty in trying to source accommodation in Killorglin.

“We know that it is already difficult for staff who come into the area to get accommodation. If the numbers [housing] are going to be limited even more, it will be very hard for us to come up with a plan to create jobs here under these constraints,” he said.

“Surely, if the projected housing numbers in the area are too low, then everyone should be able to see that it makes it difficult to grow any kind of a business in the region,” he added.

Mr McCarthy also referred to Kerry County Council’s (KCC) plan to limit planning permission in rural areas to the offspring and relatives of farmers.

KCC say if individuals can prove they have lived in a rural area for a specified time of seven years, their planning application will also be considered.

“I’ve got two small children who in 20-years’ time will be looking to build a house. Is it the case right now that it is impossible for them to get planning in the place they come from? This would seem to me to be very unjust,” he said.

Mr McCarthy acknowledged that, as a county, Kerry does ‘a very good job’ in developing, creating and locating jobs for the future. He fears this could be undone if housing and accommodation plans are not prioritised.

“I think Kerry does a very good job in this area. But if we don’t have the accommodation - and it becomes too difficult for people to build houses the way they want - then I think we are imposing a very severe limit on ourselves and on our families.

"We have to think very carefully about this before signing up to such a plan,” Mr McCarthy said.

In response, KCC said the Draft County Development Plan continues to go through the statutory process at present and submissions were recently considered by the elected members.

Material changes and amendments will shortly go out to public consultation and a final draft is due back before Council in July.