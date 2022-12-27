Festive Farranfore-Maine Valley Athletic Club 5km attracts large crowds

Peter and Daire Cornally at the Farranfore Maine Valley AC Stephen's Day 5km. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Siobhan Falvey and Siobhan Brosnan at the Farranfore Maine Valley AC Stephen's Day 5km. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Lorraine Mateer and Steven McSweeny at the Farranfore Maine Valley AC Stephens Day Run. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Dan and Anne McCarthy at the Farranfore Maine Valley AC Stephen's Day Run. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Denise Keane and Mark Doe Runners at the Farranfore Maine Valley AC Stephen's Day 5km. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

John and Sarah Mannix at the Farranfore Maine Valley AC Stephen's Day Run. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Anne O'Shea, Louise Porter and Carmel Foran from Born-to-Run Tralee at the Farranfore Maine Valley AC Stephen's Day Run. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Monday marked the 61st staging of the Farranfore-Maine Valley Athletic Club 5km event that saw 240 people enrol and finish what is always an enjoyable occasion.

With the weather firmly on the side of the competitors, crowds gathered early on Monday morning at the Firies GAA Club hall to register and receive their numbers.

Such running legends of the past like John Griffin, John Lenihan, Willie Counihan, Jerry Kiernan and Niall Cusack have all won the race; a race that remains a firm favourite among families and seasoned athletes within Kerry and beyond.

The first male home was Oisyn Spillane from Tralee in a time of 15:22. Oisyn runs with Ennis Track Club and was presented with the Fr Dan Browne Perpetual Cup.

Niamh O’Mahony, also from Tralee, was the first female home in a time of 17:13. Niamh is currently on an athletics scholarship at Providence College, Rhode Island, in the US. Niamh was presented with the Fr Gearoid O’Donnachadha Perpetual Cup.

Tradition is a big part of the run. This was very evident when Tom McCarthy from Ballymac – the first winner of the race in 1967 - was at the finish-line to greet his grandson Connor McCarthy.

The day also saw one of the fastest MEPs in Europe competing as Kilcummin native Seán Kelly was first to cross the line in the over-70s category.

Seán’s brother, Seamus, also took part, upholding the strong family links associated with the St Stephen’s Day event; one which also included the participation of the Pierce family from Listowel – great supporters and sponsors of the Fr Gearoid O’Donnachadha Perpetual Cup.

Michael O’Connor, a long-time member of the Farranfore Maine Valley AC, described Monday’s gathering as yet another ‘hugely successful’ event.

“It’s always a special day in the sense that it brings together families who just want to enjoy a day out, and, of course, the athletes who are in training and competitive,” he said.

“Great thanks is owed to the volunteers and to Firies GAA Club for the use of its facilities,” he added.

“There is a great ladies’ committee involved who provide refreshments for the competitors. Without all this effort the race simply couldn’t take place.

“We’re very proud of the race and its ability to attract people of all levels of fitness,” Michael added.