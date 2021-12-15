Fergal Quinn award presented to LCA high achiever, Kalin

Mairead McElligott, Vice-Principal of St Brigid's Secondary School in Killarney with former LCA student Kalin Paterson and Rory O Connor, comedian, author and creator of ‘Rory's Stories’ on social media.

All of Kalin Peterson's hard work paid off earlier this month when the former Leaving Cert Applied student in St Brigid’s Secondary School in Killarney was presented with the Fergal Quinn award.

Kalin was presented last week with the award by her vice-principal Mairead McElligott and Rory O Connor, comedian, author and creator of ‘Rory's Stories’ on social media.

The awards are presented each year to those students who obtain the top credits in the Leaving Certificate Applied Examination of that year. The top performing students are notified by the State Examinations Commission. The student’s final credit total is of course based on their performance in the Leaving Certificate Applied Examination over the two years.

"Kalin is a very diligent, determined and hardworking girl. Her commitment to the LCA programme was astonishing. She is self-motivated, shows excellent initiative and she completed all her LCA tasks to the highest standard,” said aid Ms. Peggy Dowling, LCA Co-ordinator with St Brigids.

"She completed a course in barbering in 2020 whilst on her LCA Work Experience in Session 2. She also received a certificate for training in First Aid as part of her LCA Practical Achievement Task. She was a worthy winner of the LCA Feargal Quinn Award,” she finished.