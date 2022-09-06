Fenit’s tombola ‘sea wall’ could be washed away in a decade.

THERE is less than a decade left to save the Fenit Tombola and prevent catastrophic flooding in Fenit and Barrow.

That was the stark warning delivered by members of the Fenit Coast Conservation (FCC) voluntary group who addressed the members of the Tralee Municipal District (TMD) council on Monday.

The local group, which was set up in late 2020, has been working to protect and raise awareness bout the plight of the dunes in area and their main area of concern is the tombola that connects Fenit island with the mainland.

Describing the tombola – a narrow strip of land that forms a vital sea barrier for Barrow harbour – as a “north Kerry gem” the group said it is a “precious resource” that needs to be looked after.

The group warned, based on evidence from historical maps, that the tombola has shrunken in width by around 90 per cent since 1898 and the rate of degradation is increasing.

If something isn’t done soon, the group said, it could be washed away in five to ten years cutting Fenit Island off and creating the risk of serious flooding large swathes in Barrow and Fenit.

The group warned that one more serious storm could have a devastating impact on the integrity of the tombola and the protection it provides.

The meeting heard of one FCC group member who could recall playing football on the tombola, with the width of the sandy strip offering more than enough room for a game to be played on it. It is now only possible to walk along it in single file Councillors were told.

The group has been working to pant marram grass, seaweed and sand catching fencing on the tombola and in the dunes to shore them up and erecting signs asking people to keep off the tombola and the dunes to protect their integrity.

All of this has been done using the members own funds and money raised locally and on Monday the group asked the Tralee MD and Kerry County Council to support their efforts.

The FCC group have asked for council signage to be erected in the short term and eventually for funding to be allocated to carry out minor flood mitigation and dune protection works.

The group said they are currently examining if it would be possible to have the tombola transferred to the ownership of a local public trust.

Kerry County Council has been unable to carry out coastal remedial works without the go ahead from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) which is awaiting the publication of a detailed Coastal Flood and Erosion Risk Management Plan for the Fenit area.

TMD Senior Engineer Gerry Riordan said that report is due to be published within weeks and its findings echo much of what the FCC group had told Monday’s meeting.

Mr Riordan said that much of what the FCC group has proposed will be brought before TMD members for their consideration once the report has been finalised.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris – who had invited the FCC group to address the chamber – said the current state of the tombola was a “damning indictment” of how the Fenit coastal area has been managed.

She also praised the FCC for achieving what they had without any financial support from State agencies or the local authority.

Cllrs and management offered their full support to the FCC and their ongoing work.