Fenit Coastal Cycle fundraiser taking place on March 25

Emma Ryan of the Fenit Coastal Cycle Committee, Kerry star Paudie Clifford, Cycle Ambassador, and David O Sullivan of O’Sullivan Cycles, Killarney promoting the upcoming Fenit Coastal Cycle.

To celebrate its tenth year in existence, the annual Fenit Coastal Cycle returns once again for 2023.

Previous outings of the cycle have attracted almost 500 participants from across Munster and beyond, and with demand expected to be high this year, the Fenit Coastal cycle committee are delighted to announce that pre-registration is now open.

The cycle will take place on Saturday March 25, with rolling starts, commencing at 10am.

Described as a “fun and challenging cycle”, this year’s event is once again open to clubs, groups and individuals.

Cyclists have a choice of a 60km or 25km and a 10km for the younger cyclist; this event is an ideal opportunity for cyclists to start their preparation for the Ring of Kerry Cycle and other upcoming cycling events.

The routes have been chosen to highlight the spectacular surroundings of Fenit, Ardfert, Ballyheigue, Kerryhead and Barrow, with stunning views of Mount Brandon, Tralee and the Shannon Estuary.

The registration fee for the event is €25 online via eventbrite.ie and €30 on the day to participate in the cycle.

Registration takes place on Friday March 24 between 6-7pm in St Brendans NS Fenit, 8am on the morning of the event or pre-book online at www.eventbrite.ie

All cyclists participating on the day will be entered into draw for a wonderful bicycle kindly sponsored by O Sullivan Cycles, Killarney.

For further details contact Aidan on 0876789296 or check out Facebook (Fenit Coastal Cycle) or Instagram (fenitcoastal)

All proceeds from the day will go towards the chosen charity of Comfort for Chemo Kerry.