Féile Lios Póil defies some unsporting weather to come out shining after all

Helen Ní Uigín and Deirdre Uí Bhrosnacháin providing cake and buns during the feis held in Halla John L on Féile Lios Póil's Lá an Pharóiste on Sunday. Photo by Declan Malone

Ellie Ní Mhainnín and Éabha Ní Ainiféin with their haul of medals and trophies at the feis held in Halla John L. on Sunday as part of Féile Lios Póil. Photo by Declan Malone

Féile Lios Póil was a bit under the weather at the weekend when organisers had to cancel the much-anticipated Rás an Stricín but things brightened up after that and the people of the parish got back into the swing of celebrating all that is best about their home place.

The awful weather on Saturday morning made the race up the brutally steep Stricín a non-runner from the start. The hardy competitors could endure the rain, but when the hill itself couldn’t be seen in the mist there was no choice but to call off the event. It was re-scheduled for Tuesday morning, but again the hill was lost in the mist so the race will now be held at 6.30pm on this Thursday evening.

On Sunday there was a complete change in the weather when the sun, and the crowds, came out for Lá an Pharóiste – a day that included events as diverse as ceílí dancing and a sheep show at Halla John L. and the adjoining football field.

On Tuesday the Lios Póil Olympics were held, and the féile continues on Wednesday with events that include a duck race in Abhainn a’ Londraigh at 4pm, a 5km road race from Garraí at 7.30pm and the inimitable Tallann le Taithneamh (Lios Póil’s Got Talent) contest in Sullivan’s bar at 9.30pm. Following the rescheduled Rás an Stricín on Thursday evening the festival will wind up with bingo in Halla John L.

Pieta House will be the main beneficiary of donations from this year’s féile, and donations will also be made to Bórd na nÓg, CLG Lios Póil and Cailíní Chorca Dhuibhne.

See also page 103