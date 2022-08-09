Fear of accommodation crisis for Tralee students as landlords go long term

THERE are growing fears of a looming student accommodation crisis in Tralee after a group of MTU students were told the homes they’d booked for the coming year were no longer available, just weeks before the college term is due to start.

In recent days 54 students at the Munster Technological University (MTU) Kerry campus in Tralee, received emails advising them that properties at the Kerry Lee accommodation complex – close to Forge Cross on the Oakpark Road – were no longer available to them.

The students had already paid deposits but their student housing is now going to be used for long-term lets instead.

The Kerry Lee Student Village is one of three privately-built complexes close to the MTU and has been open since 2004 doubling as student accommodation during the academic year and short term holiday home rentals for tourists during the summer.

The village catered for about 54 students and was an established part of Tralee’s student accommodation infrastructure and many bookings rolled on from year to year.

The management company has now advised students with bookings that from August 31, 2022, the “owners have decided to take back their houses for the purposes of long-term letting”.

“Regretfully, we must therefore advise that Kerry Lee Management will not be letting any houses to students in the coming year,” the management company told the students.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused at this late stage and we will return all deposits within the next 14 days.”

A management company spokesperson said that the houses at Kerry Lee are individually owned and the owners had voted to change their use.

The Kerryman is aware of at least ten other privately owned properties in Tralee – mostly individual, privately owned houses in various estates – that had previously been leased out to students but which have now also been put out for long-term residential letting.

Minister of State for Further Education Niall Collins has said the Government is “limited” in what it can do to ensure that corporate developers did not change the use of student accommodation.

“We’re limited in terms of what approach we can take to people who own this private student accommodation because you’re into the whole area of constitutionality and property rights,” he

said.

Union of Students in Ireland (USI) President Beth O’Reilly said the 54 MTU students have been left in an extremely difficult position.

Ms O’Reilly said the student accommodation situation is getting worse and a major issue is that purpose-built student accommodation is frequently being converted to long-term rentals.

“What little accommodation is there for students is being given away,” she said.

