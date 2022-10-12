Gardaí are at the scene of a fatal crash just outside Kenmare on the Kenmare to Sneem road.

One person has died in a car crash just outside Kenmare on the Kenmare to Sneem road (N71) this evening.

The fatal accident involving two vehicles occurred near Templenoe and close to Dromquinna Manor Hotel and the local riding stables around 6pm this evening.

It is understood that two other people have been taken to hospital.

Gardaí are the scene and the road has been closed to traffic and will remain closed throughout the night until at least 11am tomorrow morning to allow for the forensic traffic collision investigators to examine the scene.

Gardaí have advised motorists to travel via Molls Gap (R568) if travelling to Sneem.