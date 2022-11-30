The scene of the fatal car crash near The Reeks Gateway

A woman in her 60’s has died this evening in a tragic accident near the Reeks Gateway in Killarney.

The car is understood to have been travelling towards Killarney past The Reeks Gateway complex when it veered across the road, mounted a footpath and a wall before hitting a tree next to St Columbanus’ home.

Several fire crews and Gardaí attended the scene of the accident which occurred around 7pm this evening. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and is understood to be from the local area.

Garda are investigating the single vehicle collision and traffic restrictions are in place.