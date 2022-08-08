Kerry

Fatal car crash in Cahersiveen, Kerry this evening

Gardaí are investigating a fatal car crash in Cahersiveen.

Sinead Kelleher

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Cahersiveen, which has resulted in the death of a motorcyclist this afternoon.

The accident occurred in the town land of Strands End, Caherciveen when a motorcyclist and a car collided.

A 37- year old  male motorcyclist was  fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body will be removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The female car driver, (early 50s) and sole occupant of the car was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The N70 at Strands End is currently closed in both directions as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place. This road will remain closed overnight and into the morning.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

