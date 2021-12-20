Fassbender’s old stomping ground now state-of-the-art drama school

Budding actors, writers and members of the arts community in Killarney and Kerry have a huge reason to celebrate this week with the news that the West End House - School of Arts will be opening its doors in January of next year.

Founded by Oscar Nominee and Killarney native Micheal Fassbender, the school will be run by his former tutor and fellow Killarney man, Donie Courtney.

Widely credited as the acting teacher that 'discovered' the acting talents of the young Michael, Donie is himself an accomplished actor, renowned writer, creative director and acclaimed acting teacher, having worked as a head tutor at the Gaiety School of Acting, Dublin for over 20 years.

The new school, which is housed in Fassbender's parents old restaurant building on New Street, Donie hopes, will promote possibilities for employment in the arts, not just in acting, directing or writing, but also lighting, sound design, editing, tributary departments that are integral to the art of storytelling.

Donie said that the school has the best teachers in the country and experts in their fields who will guide and mentor the students to realise their potential in the Arts.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week about the school and Michael’s hands on involvement in the project, Donie said that he hopes the school will be a place where people can explore the arts and get a taste for it.

"Michael came to me with the idea. He had been thinking about it for a while. It was during the first lockdown that he contacted me and said that he was thinking of turning the West End into some sort of an acting school or arts centre. He asked if I would be interested in running it and I said that absolutely I was interested and I thought that a new challenge would be good for me," he said.

"The fact that it was with Michael, it was a full circle thing. We started together and now we're coming back together to teach others. I couldn’t turn it down,” Donie continued.

"He [Michael] will pop in whenever he can and when his schedule allows. It will be sporadic. He was around in September, he will probably be back in again the spring sometime, really when his schedule suits it.”

"Michael is hands on in the background. He'll be on Zoom with me all the time checking in. He knows everything that is happening with the school. he's very much involved. He hasn’t just given his name to this, he's a big part of this,” said Donie.

“He is very involved, he knows what classes are taking place, what schools are involved and so on. Whenever he gets the chance and when his schedule allows, he'll be over to work with the West End House students,” he continued.

Going on, Donie said that they had already begun working with St. Brigids Secondary School, St Brendan’s College and Killarney Community College. 600 students from these three schools have started taking classes with them as part of their school curriculum.

"Three schools decided to come on board and they were fantastic. They trusted us, they gave us time in the timetable and access to their students during the school day was amazing. We have been working with them and now they will be able to come over to us in the West End school,” Donie continued.

"They [the students] have loved it. We have additional students wanting to join now and then we're adding after school classes as the next thing so students will be able to come in their own time. To see students come into the venue where Michael himself grew up and that it will be populated primarily with acting students and writing students and students of the arts, it will be amazing,” he said.

Donie said that the school have also begun outreach programme, working with schools in Kerry and throughout Ireland. Additionally, They will also host an international studies programme and have already had over 200 Italian students come to Killarney to study drama.

In the New Year, the school has also set up a link with IES, a body which promotes semester abroad training to over 280 American Universities. They will be bringing third level students to Killarney from universities across the USA.

“Those students, we think, will get an authentic Irish experience that they might not normally get in the cities. They're used to going to Dublin and London, but here in Killarney, it's a different offering and we think that they'll really benefit from the history and culture here,” Donie said.

“It's not just young people either, we're opening it up for adults as well. There's a thriving, we believe, arts community around Killarney and in Kerry that just needs to be tapped into," he continued.

In the New Year Donie said they hope to go a step further by offering After School Classes to young people from the age of 12 upwards. They will also offer evening classes to adults. These classes include Acting for Theatre and Screen, and Writing for Theatre and Screen. All classes commence in West End House in mid-January.

Booking is now open on www.westendhouse.ie

Early booking is advised as places are filling up.