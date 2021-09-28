Fassbender lends a helping hand to budding actors

He’s one of the finest actors Ireland has ever produced and, alongside Jessie Buckley, he has done Killarney proud over the years with his stellar performances.

So it was heartening to see this week that, despite all his success, Michael Fassbender has not forgotten his roots in Kerry. The Oscar-nominated actor, a former student of St Brendans College in Killarney, was back at his old stomping ground on Tuesday afternoon, and he drew upon his significant experience and gave Transition Year students there a masterclass lesson in acting.

The school tweeted out photos of students engaged in a drama workshop with the actor, who himself looked quite animated and like he was thoroughly enjoying getting into the swing of teaching the next generation.

“Students greatly enjoyed the workshop” the school added in their tweet.

The 44-year-old actor is married to actress Alicia Vikander, who confirmed that the couple have recently celebrated the arrival of their first child together.