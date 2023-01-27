Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Farmer films reel out the future of sustainability

Artist Lisa Fingleton (centre) with Joe and Teresa Kelliher in Ionad an Bhlascaoid where short films that were made as part of Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe were screened on last Wednesday night.The project saw 10 farming families from the Dingle Peninsula work together with Lisa to creatively explore ways in which they could diversify and make their farming practices more sustainable. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

Close

Artist Lisa Fingleton (centre) with Joe and Teresa Kelliher in Ionad an Bhlascaoid where short films that were made as part of Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe were screened on last Wednesday night.The project saw 10 farming families from the Dingle Peninsula work together with Lisa to creatively explore ways in which they could diversify and make their farming practices more sustainable. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Artist Lisa Fingleton (centre) with Joe and Teresa Kelliher in Ionad an Bhlascaoid where short films that were made as part of Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe were screened on last Wednesday night.The project saw 10 farming families from the Dingle Peninsula work together with Lisa to creatively explore ways in which they could diversify and make their farming practices more sustainable. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Artist Lisa Fingleton (centre) with Joe and Teresa Kelliher in Ionad an Bhlascaoid where short films that were made as part of Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe were screened on last Wednesday night.The project saw 10 farming families from the Dingle Peninsula work together with Lisa to creatively explore ways in which they could diversify and make their farming practices more sustainable. Photo by Domnick Walsh

kerryman

Declan Malone & Joan Maguire

West Kerry has supported farmers for thousands of years and it is no surprise to learn that skills that have been passed down through the generations are the key to sustainable farming in the face of climate change.

These are amongst the findings from the Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe project which held its final event last Wednesday night in Ionad an Bhlascaoid, where 10 short films were shown describing the farm enterprise of each of the participating farmers and their families.

Privacy