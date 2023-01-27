Farmer films reel out the future of sustainability

West Kerry has supported farmers for thousands of years and it is no surprise to learn that skills that have been passed down through the generations are the key to sustainable farming in the face of climate change.

These are amongst the findings from the Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe project which held its final event last Wednesday night in Ionad an Bhlascaoid, where 10 short films were shown describing the farm enterprise of each of the participating farmers and their families.

The films explored how the farmers do things, how they identified what was sustainable in what they are doing, and what changes they are going to make in the future. One message to clearly emerge was that everyone is wiling to make the changes necessary to tackle emissions on their farm.

The Kerryman spoke with two farmers who were part of the one-year Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe project - Burnham dairy farmer Joe Kelliher and Árd na Caithne sheep farmer Siobhan Prendergast. Both were full of praise for the project and feel that it was very worthwhile.

Participation in Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe allowed them and the other the farm families involved to assess what they are doing sustainably and gave them the opportunity to look at other enterprises around the country as well as to share their knowledge with one another.

“It was often in discussions that someone would have a question and another member of the group would explain what they did, there is a wealth of talent and problem-solving skills in the local farming community,” said Siobhán.

Ten farm families took part in the project, a mixture of dairy, sheep farmers, suckler farmers, vegetable growers as well as farmers who have expanded their traditional operations into bee keeping and apple growing. What became clear during the project was that farmers have been solving problems on their land for as long as they have been farming and that they are the people most interested in finding ways of sustainably continuing the tradition of farming the land and raising animals in West Kerry.

However, not everyone understands that farmers are the best people to navigate a way forward in this era of climate change. Amid a lot of bad press over the impact of farming on the environment, the government is threatening drastic cuts in the national herd to reduce emissions from agriculture. Ironically, this comes only a few years after the government’s ‘Harvest 2020’ programme encouraged farmers to expand their herds.

The flip-flopping has placed enormous pressure on farmers, and in particular dairy farmers. However, the Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe project takes a different approach, presenting farmers with an opportunity to look at more imaginative and less damaging ways of reducing emissions.

“With farming getting such negative treatment in the press, the project allowed farmers to discuss ways forward in a more positive environment,” said Joe Kelliher.

He said dairy farmers in West Kerry are tackling head-on the challenges that are ahead, with a three-pronged attack: firstly reducing the amount of nitrogen applied to the ground by injecting slurry rather than spreading, secondly by planting more clover swards that ‘fix’ nitrogen from the air, and thirdly looking at breeding herds that can be reared on grass only without the need for imported animal feed.

Siobhan Prendergast believes the key to greater sustainability in farming in West Kerry is to market locally produced food to visitors to the peninsula.

“We need more ‘farm to fork’. Local produce should not be heading out the road, instead we need to develop the local market for the excellent food produced here,” she said. “If the 1,000,000 tourists who come here every year were to eat, for the most part, food that is produced on the peninsula, it would transform the landscape.”

Siobhan believes the Dingle Peninsula is an ideal place to develop as a carbon neutral area and is confident that farmers are willing to do what it takes to preserve the land and the environment.

“Farmers are willing to work to get to zero net carbon,” she said. “If we take these steps we can make such a difference for future generations.”

Both Joe and Siobhan pointed to problems with the way emissions from farms are measured. According to Joe, the measurement for emissions from cattle is derived from a standard set in America, where cattle are raised on ‘feed lots’. However, that same measure does not necessarily apply to Ireland, and particularly West Kerry, where cattle are mostly fed on grass in open fields.

Siobhan is also concerned that work done in carbon sequestration on a farm is not being measured or counted. This applies to situations where carbon is stored in hedgerows and land that is not cultivated.

For the Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe Creative Climate project, artist Lisa Fingleton worked closely with the local farming community, bringing her creative skills to bear on examining ways to support the transition to environmentally and economically sustainable farming. The project was managed by Catríona Fallon for Dingle Hub, with support from MaREI (The Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Energy, Climate and Marine). According to Catríóna the group will continue to meet on a bi-monthly basis to keep in touch and to further explore what can be done to reduce emissions.

For reports and further information on the project go to the projects section of dinglepeninsula2030.com website, under the agriculture section, the project is listed as the Creative Action Climate Project.