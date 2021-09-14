Fantastic line up of events around county for Culture Night

The Welcoming Project at dance rehearsals for Culture Night which will take place on Friday, September 17. Photo by Shane O'Ceallaigh.

After being limited to a virtual event last year, Culture Night is back with a bang later this month with a brilliant line-up of 40 free events planned around the county.

And there’ll be something to satisfy everyone’s cultural cravings after a long drought.

On Friday, September 17, whether you’re in Tralee, West Kerry, South Kerry or North, an event is sure not to be far from your doorstep.

Listowel will do much to live up to its reputation as a contender for cultural capital of the Kingdom on the night. St John’s Theatre is setting up Glamping Pods at the Ball Alley, with Listowel poet laureate Dairena Ní Chinnéide; singer Lorraine Nash; and Aoife and Deirdre Granville, on harp and flute, all performing so audiences will experience a variety of live arts entertainment.

Later, inside the theatre, The Twilight Hour will feature song, music, art and chat with Larry Beau, Ann Blake, Billy Dante, Donal Gallagher and Aideen Wylde.

In Dingle, An Díseart will host a gala of events from 3pm right through the night. A special event in the afternoon will showcase the beauty of traditional Irish music and sean-nós dancing. Book launches from Ponc Press and Maria Ní Mhurchú will be followed by a night of slam poetry, music and song with An Díseart’s poet in residence, Colm Mac Gearailt, and musicians Fionn Ó Neill, Mattie Barker and Eoin P Ó Murchú.

Killarney will showcase headline events, including John Spillane, in a marquee under the skies at Muckross Traditional Farms.

The Fanzini Brothers will perform their clever tricks and hilarious circus skills outdoors at Killarney House and Gardens, while DB O’Connor puts on a rambling house event at ANAM with his show, Pure.

In Killorglin, artist Rochelle Lucey and Bua Print is inviting community members of all ages to participate in the painting of a large-scale mural at Library Place, while K-Fest will present a heritage event with Michael Houlihan at the Old Forge.

In Tralee, Siamsa Tíre will throw open its doors for a night of celebration featuring acclaimed Kerry musicians Conor Moriarty and Sean Kelliher, while they will also offer back-stage tours, to offer a look at the inner workings of the famous theatre.

The Rose Hotel will host an evening of poetry featuring performing poets Victoria Kennefick, Chiamaka Enyi-Amadi and Liz Quirke. For children and young people, there will be Art Jamming at the KDYS, while Me + the Moon will run art workshops in Collis Sandes House.

These make up just a sample of the fantastic events on offer. For a full list of what’s happening around the county, you can visit https://culturenight.ie/events/kerry/.