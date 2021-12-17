Fantastic Friday feeling for lucky CBS second years

CBS The Green students Oisín Crossan, Will Leahy and David Moore who were winners in the school's 'Lucky Locker Lottery' last Friday week. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Three second year students from CBS The Green in Tralee had extra reason to smile last Friday week as they chosen as worthy winners of the years inaugural ‘Lucky Locker Lottery’.

The initiative is one designed to reward and celebrate positive behaviour of students. Every student who maintained a perfect behaviour record on VSWare, the school's online student management system, is entered into the draw.

Will Leahy, Shane Crossan and David Moore were the lucky few who’s name was drawn this time around and as as a result, the trio were had the opportunity to choose from one of three 'lucky lockers', each of which contained an array of fabulous prizes

In addition this, a special prize was also presented to another student, Rae Moriarty, for scoring the highest behaviour points out of 127 students in all of second year.

Speaking about the ‘Lucky Locker Lottery' initiative, teacher and year-head of second years, Helen Hayes said that it was a wonderful way of promoting some of the school’s core values.

"Here at CBS The Green, we feel that it is important to put emphasis on good manners and a strong work ethic and recognise the merits of being a positive member of our school community.”