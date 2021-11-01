Fantastic fancy-dress helps fundraise for Foodshare Kerry

Acting Principal Mairead Lucey and teacher Aine Culloty from St Brigid's Presentation in Killarney with students pictured with the cheque for the amount raised for their chosen group, Foodshare Kerry.

Staff from St Brigid's Presentation in Killarney showing off their costumes as part of the school's fundraising fancy dress day in aid of 'Foodshare Kerry'.

Fifth year student from St Brigid's Presentation in Killarney shows off her cheerleader Halloween costume as part of the school's fundraising fancy dress day for 'Foodshare Kerry'.

Students from St Brigid’s Presentation in Killarney certainly had their creative juices flowing recently as they organised a fundraising fancy dress day in the school as part of their Halloween celebrations.

Not ones to be outdone, staff also threw off their inhibitions and joined in on the fun was in aid of a very good cause chosen by the school, Foodshare Kerry. On the staff side, there were no shortage of creativity as teachers dressed up as pirates and devils and even Google Maps and another as Velma from Scooby Do! While as for the students, there were cheerleaders and pumpkins and even a Cruella Dev Vil as well.

This creativity was rewarded with a best dressed reward for students Bontha Schreurs and Anna Dunlea while teacher got in on the act too with the best dressed teacher award.

The day as a whole was hailed as a huge success, raising €1,015 for Foodshare in total.

For those of you unfamiliar with the work of Foodshare Kerry, they are an initiative of North & East Kerry Development and Saint Vincent de Paul, is an not-for-profit organisation set up to help local charity groups combat food poverty. They rescue quality surplus food from supermarkets and food producers and make it available to organisations who know how best to redistribute it to those in need.