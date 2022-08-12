Family of siblings who lost lives in Ballybunion sea tragedy join vigil

A vigil took place on Ballybunion Men's beach on Thursday night to remember the siblings who lost their lives in the water a week ago.

In one of the worst sea tragedies in Kerry in recent years, Dessie Byrne (52) and his sister, Muriel Eriksson (62), tragically lost their lives while on holidays in the North Kerry town.

Exactly a week to the hour after the tragedy unfolded, the family of the siblings gathered on the beach to lay wreaths.

The family were among hundreds who lined the promenade at the vigil.

The pair had been on holidays with Dessie's son when they got into trouble in the water on the Men’s beach. A member of the public and a surfer discovered Dessie's body in the water, and some time later his sister, too, was taken from the water. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their Funerals took place on Tuesday. They were originally from Athlone, but Dessie lived with his family in Lecarrow, County Roscommon, while his sister, Muriel, was based in Sweden.

It is not yet known what exactly happened that evening, but it is believed that Dessie went to the aid of his sister and both lost their lives, despite huge efforts to revive them.

Last night, candles were lit in their honour at the vigil organised by Ballybunion Dippers – a local swimming group who wanted to pay their respects. They were joined by many holiday-makers and members of the local community.

"We didn’t even know if we could get back into the water after what happened, but when we did we felt the enormity of the sea and what happened, and we felt we should do something. We picked Thursday as it marks a week since it happened,” explained one of the group, Cathy Sadlier.

"We wanted to acknowledge and respect what happened and send our love to the family.

“It turned out to be a very special event.”