Family of Kerry man John Sheehy describe their shock and pain following fatal road crash

The family of Duagh man John Sheehy, who was killed just miles from his home in a single vehicle accident on Sunday, have spoken of their deep shock and pain on his tragic loss.

Mr Sheehy was killed when the car he was driving collided with a pole on the Kerry side of the county bounds outside Abbeyfeale at around 6.15pm on Sunday.

News of his tragic death sent shockwaves through the communities of Duagh and Abbeyfeale where he is remembered with deep affection.

One local councillor and neighbour said Mr Sheehy’s death had darkened the festive, racing mood of both parishes as the area mourns one of its best-loved residents.

Mr Sheehy’s son Liam informed The Kerryman of the family’s deep ‘shock’: “Dad’s passing came as a great shock to us all.

“He will be sadly missed by his loving family, neighbours and friends. RIP ‘Gaga’.”

His nephew Michael described him as a ‘gentleman’. “The news came as a great shock to all the family.”

“Uncle John was a gentleman who adored his family and in later years he was extremely proud of his two grandchildren.

“He will be sadly missed by all his family,” Michael Jnr - a son of Mr Sheehy’s brother Michael Snr – told The Kerryman.

A native of Lyreacrompane, Mr Sheehy moved to the townland of Knocknacrohy on the eastern side of Duagh on his marriage to his beloved Janeanne.

A plumber by trade, the 72-year-old was known and respected across the entire region.

“There was hardly a house he wouldn’t have been in through his work as a plumber across North Kerry and West Limerick over the years, and going around with his own father for work before that,” Fine Gael Cllr Liam Galvin, who is a good friend and neighbour of John’s brother Michael in Abbeyfeale, said.

“He was an absolute gentleman, one of the nicest guys you could meet. His family are absolutely devastated.”

He said the tragedy hit the communities of Duagh and Abbeyfeale hard at a time when they were beginning to feel the joyful Listowel Races atmosphere.

“There is just an awful sense of sadness here now, particularly so with the Listowel Races underway. That brings a buzz with it but this is after putting an awful dampener on it,” Cllr Galvin said.

Duagh native and Parish Priest of Listowel Canon Declan O’Connor spoke of the great esteem in which Mr Sheehy was held in the community.

“He was regarded as a very quiet, gentle soul who was highly respected by everyone who knew him. It is just an awful tragedy,” Canon O’Connor said.

Gardaí in Newcastle West continue to appeal for information relating to the crash, in particular from anyone who might have captured footage of the incident or the lead-up to it on a ‘dashcam’.

The road was closed by gardaí on Sunday evening and night pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators with local diversions in operation.

It is not yet known what may have caused the crash, but gardaí are awaiting the results of a post mortem that was carried out on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information can contact Newcastle West Garda Station on (069) 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

Mr Sheehy is survived by his beloved wife Janeanne, daughter Sinead, sons Liam and Denis, grandchildren, brother Mike, sisters Peg and Kate, daughters-in-law Linda and Patricia, son-in-law Denis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents Christy and Julia Mary and brother Eamon. Requiem Mass is to be held at St Brigid’s Church in Duagh on Thursday at 11am.