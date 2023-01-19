The family of the late Timothy O’Sullivan have said that they spent years trying to track him down after they lost contact with him and were ‘heart-broken’ this week to learn his body had lain, undiscovered, in his home in Mallow for more than 20 years.

Mr O’Sullivan's skeletal remains were found in the derelict house in Mallow almost a week ago. It is believed he died in the early 2000s.

Dental and medical records led to the identification of the body as that of Mr O’Sullivan, whose family hails from Dromid in Waterville.

Documentation in the house helped trace relatives in Kerry, who were shocked at the news.

In a statement issue today, the family of Mr O’Sullivan appealed for privacy as they come to terms with the news

“The family of Timothy O'Sullivan would like to state that while we are heartbroken and very upset at the circumstances of our dear Timothy's death, we are simultaneously relieved and happy that the ultimate question that has haunted us for many years of his whereabouts/circumstances has been resolved and that we as a family can lay him to rest with his family as is his right,” they said.

They said that Timothy O'Sullivan was born in 1939 in England. He worked as a compositor in a printing works in the UK and was a very bright, intelligent and able man, and often came to Kerry, on holidays with his wife.

He purchased a house in Mallow and moved there later in his life when his marriage broke down.

The family said they wished to clarify media statements around his mental health.

"Reports have been made in the media in recent days that Tim struggled with his mental health but really it was more a case of a man with a broken heart who wished for privacy and time to be alone to come to terms with his separation as was his right,” they said.

The family said they did everything they could to find Timmy.

“Ireland at that time was not similar to the Ireland of today where people are in constant contact via messaging apps and mobile phones but Timothy did keep regular contact with all of his family. He spoke about returning to the UK again but nothing was set in stone. However then after awhile, communication from Tim had ceased. His family made every effort to locate him, they visited his house in Mallow several times but had no method of access (without breaking and entering).

“It was reported to the authorities who said that the matter was looked [into] thoroughly, that there was nobody living in the house and that from investigations made locally, it was certain he had returned to the UK and that was where the family should continue to search,” they said.

“Our family had always hoped and prayed that Tim was alive and happy, but unfortunately all those hopes were dashed on Tuesday last when we heard of his passing. All we can do now is respectfully ask the media for privacy and time to grieve our Tim in what for us is an ultimate worst-case scenario situation and give us time to afford us an opportunity to grieve the loss of Tim and to come to terms with the whole situation. It is not a time for recrimination, we merely want to lay our Timothy to rest in peace.”

Mr O’Sullivan purchased the small townhouse property at Beecher Street in Mallow in the early 1990s and moved there from the UK. Mr O'Sullivan lived in Mallow for around nine years before he vanished without trace in 2001/2002.

He is now believed to have died around that period, given the dates on letters, newspapers and food wrappings found in the property.

His remains were discovered last Friday when Cork County Council workmen entered the property to conduct an inspection after the council, following a lengthy process, had secured a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO).

Mr O'Sullivan's skeletal remains were found in a back room of the two-storey property, which had been derelict, and boarded up for several years.

The council had sought the CPO after repeated complaints from Beecher Street neighbours about the condition of the property and rodent problems emanating from its back yard.

A post-mortem examination at Cork University Hospital (CUH) by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster confirmed that Mr O'Sullivan's death was not suspicious.

No funeral arrangements have yet been made, but the family has asked for privacy at the funeral.

Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) said the entire community in South Kerry is supporting the O’Sullivan family.

"We as a community offer our condolences to the O’Sullivan [family] and will be there to support them in any way possible as they come to terms with their loss and sadness,” she said.

"We ask that the media [to] respect their privacy and allow them to give their beloved Timothy a respectful and dignified funeral.”