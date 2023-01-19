Kerry

The house in Mallow where the body of Mr Timothy O'Sullivan lay undiscovered for more than 20 years. Expand

The house in Mallow where the body of Mr Timothy O'Sullivan lay undiscovered for more than 20 years.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

The family of the late Timothy O’Sullivan have said that they spent years trying to track him down after they lost contact with him and were ‘heart-broken’ this week to learn his body had lain, undiscovered, in his home in Mallow for more than 20 years.

Mr O’Sullivan's skeletal remains were found in the derelict house in Mallow almost a week ago. It is believed he died in the early 2000s. 

