Family firm light up the festive racing mood in Listowel

Third-generation of the Moriarty Electrical family firm Conor Moriarty (right) delighted to once more be hanging the festive race lighting in his home town, with colleagues John Costello and John Leahy in the Square. Photo by John Kelliher

LISTOWEL is lighting up with a long-overdue sense of racing celebration this week as the town finally looks to a Harvest Festival all will be able to enjoy to some degree.

And one family is central to the brightening atmosphere – the Moriartys. The family electrical firm has been putting the festive lights up for more than 60 years, with a third generation now at the fore of this proud tradition.

They are delighted to be back in the swing of one of their favourite annual tasks as the Races return this Sunday following the grim experience of the closed meeting at the height of the Covid pandemic last year – exacerbated visually by the lack of race lighting for the first time anyone could remember.

The sight of third-generation electrician Conor Moriarty and his sparky colleagues hard at work on the streets of Listowel this week hanging the bright bulbs was enough to brighten the mood for all, ever before the switch was flicked on them.

It comes as the family firm prepares to celebrate its 70th birthday next year, just a few short years before the Moriarty’s began doing the Harvest lighting.