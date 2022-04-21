Family and friends gather in Kenmare to remember ‘Big Dave’ O’Connor on his 60th birthday

From Left Daniel O’Connor, Michelle O’Connor and Madelaine O’Connor (David's children and wife) who organised a memorial walk to mark their beloved father and husband to mark what would have been his 60th birthday.

From left Noreen Riney, Danny Healy-Rae, Madelaine O’Connor and Bernadette O’Connor who took part in a memorial walk for the late David O'Connor to mark his 60th birthday.

The late David O'Connor from Kenmare who passed away suddenly in October of Cardiac Arrest. His 60th birthday was on April 20 and the O'Connor family hosted a memorial walk on Saturday last to mark the occasion.

It was supposed to have a happy occasion – the celebration of a 60th birthday – but instead the O’Connor family hosted a memorial walk for their beloved husband and Dad to mark his big birthday.

David O’Connor tragically passed away on October 7 of cardiac arrest, leaving behind his devastated family and friends. He was to turn 60 on April 20 and a surprise birthday was in the pipeline for the occasion. Tragically it was not to be but the O’Connor family did not want the occasion to past.

Instead, last Saturday saw family and friends gather for a memorial walk for ‘Big Dave’s 60th’ and what was a sad occasion turned into a memorable day for all as stories were shared of the man that many knew so well.

David loved meeting people and he enjoyed nothing better than ham sandwiches, a cup of tea and a chat. He also loved walking so his family thought what better way to honour him than with his own memorial walk.

As not only a man who was loved by the wider community in his home town of Kenmare but also for his dedication to the Kerry Ladies Football Team, which his own daughter wore the ‘Green and Gold’ for, Dave’s memorial walk drew participants from near and far.

“David loved people, Tea and ham sandwiches so we thought what better way to honour him that by organizing a memorial walk. He would always look forward to locally organized walks on St Stephen’s day so this seemed to be perfect. And it was, over 300 came out to walk in his memory, sharing stories of how he touched so many lives,” said his daughter, Carly this week. He is survived by his wife, Madeline and his sons and daughters, Carly, Daniel and Michelle and his adored grandson, Tommy.

The walk from Kenmare Pier around Tubrid drew a crowd of 300 people and importantly raised funds for the Kerry Ladies Football team.

“We raised over €3,800 for the Kerry Ladies Football team, David was such an advocate for women’s sports, his proudest moments included the many years of service in management between 2005-2013, alongside his daughter Michelle O’Connor who worse the green and gold,” added Carly.

Such was the success of the memorial walk that his family are considering organising it every year to remember a great man and to raise funds.