Families face further distress as CAMHS consultant leaves

One of the three locum consultants covering South Kerry Child and Adolescent and Mental Health Services (CAMHS) is leaving the service in Kerry, leading to fear that this will put families currently under the care of the service under further distress.

Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler said that the current service in South Kerry is covered by a consultant psychiatrist based in Cork who was working in Kerry two days a week, while another consultant based in Galway was also providing two days’ cover every week. A third consultant psychiatrist based abroad is covering via online, The Kerryman understands.

The Kerryman has now learned that one of the consultants can no longer work in Kerry leaving the remaining two locum consultants covering the area.

Despite several queries to the HSE they have not answered the questions put to them in relation to the situation. They have confirmed that the full-time position with South Kerry CAMHS remains vacant.

"While we continue to work to fill this post, it is very challenging and unfortunately we do not expect to have a permanent Consultant in the short-term. To balance this, we have put extra support into the team. There is a consultant lead in place, and additional support is provided by other consultants.”

Families attending this vital service from across South Kerry have been under severe stress since the publication of the Maskey report earlier this year that found that hundreds of children received substandard care.

The report also found that one of the key factors that led to the ‘risky’ care of children was the lack of a full-time consultant at CAMHS.

South Kerry CAMHS has not had a permanent consultant psychiatrist since 2016, but according to the report the governance group did not talk about the risks of a long-term vacancy.

The findings of the review, which made 35 recommendations, have been accepted by the HSE. One of the key recommendations is to fill that post.

Kerry TD, Pa Daly, said this week that he was ‘disappointed’ at the news that one of the consultants is to leave.

"I am disappointed that families who have been affected by the scandal, whose children have been harmed and who have waited for proper treatment will be further inconvenienced by this.”