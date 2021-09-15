Fáilte launches Kerry specific Irish campaign

Fáilte Ireland have announced a new ‘staycation’ promotion aimed expressly at attracting visitors to Kerry in the tourism off season.

Throughout the summer, Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Keep Discovering’ marketing campaign has been encouraging Irish people to discover the joy of holidaying in Ireland.

With restrictions for tourism and hospitality businesses easing the upcoming shoulder season is an important time for the tourism sector in Kerry.

Rolling into Autumn, the next phase of the ‘Keep Discovering’ campaign is kicking off this month at a national, regional and county level.

With a focus on driving much needed bookings for the sector people are being encouraged to book their remaining annual leave before year end and turn these days into an autumn or winter break in Kerry.

“The campaign will show all the great places to explore and things to see and do across the country with a ‘Keep Discovering Kerry’ ad airing for a day on national TV on Thursday September 16 and supported on social media,” said Féilte Ireland Marketing Director Niall Tracey.

“There will be heavyweight national print support throughout the season, focusing on all destinations and tourism offerings. We will also be geotargeting destination content to trigger bookings from people within a two hour driving distance of Kerry,” Mr Tracey added.

The Keep Discovering Kerry TV ad will feature several key locations and experiences showcasing the breadth of what the county has to offer visitors including the Dingle Cookery School ‘Catch and Cook’ Experience; the social scene in Killarney and Dingle and Maherees Beach.

Fáilte Ireland will also be advertising across corporate online channels, such as WeTransfer and LinkedIn.

A Fáilte Ireland spokesperson said the aim of this aspect of the campaign is to “connect with target consumers during their working day and nudge them to take their annual leave and book a break in Kerry”.