Fáilte Ireland working on plan to ease traffic on Slea Head route

Fáilte Ireland is currently working on plans to ease traffic congestion on the Slea Head route, but no work will take place on the ground until residents and other interested parties are first consulted, according to local councillors who met with representatives of the tourism body on Tuesday.

In 2018 Fáilte Ireland commissioned a survey of the busy tourist route seeking proposals on how to ease the traffic flow, particularly at the most congested points. Work on the survey was delayed by the Covid pandemic but it is now coming to completion and on Tuesday Bord Fáilte held an informal meeting with Councillors Seamus Cosaí Mac Gearailt and Breandán Fitzgerald, and Municipal District Officer for the Corca Dhuibhne/Castleisland area Annmarie Lynch, to give them an update on progress.

The meeting heard that Bord Fáilte is concentrating at improving the traffic flow at ‘pinch points’ at Milltown Bridge, Fahan, Coumeenole, and Casadh na Gráige. However, plans for improving these pinch points will not be finalised until public consultation first takes place with residents and other interested groups.

The findings of archaeological surveys currently being completed could also impact on any traffic plans and Bord Fáilte’s proposals, when they come, will also have to take account of the work being done by Kerry County Council to improve traffic flow on the Slea Head road.