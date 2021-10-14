University Hospital Kerry has confirmed that part of the Aghadoe Ward is being used to treat COVID-19 patients due to rising case numbers in the hospital.

A statement made on behalf of UHK, issued to The Kerryman, said that patients in that area are being relocated to other wards in the hospital or, if appropriate, discharged as part of Aghadoe is temporarily repurposed.

The most recent figures released for the hospital showed there were 18 confirmed and two suspected cases on site, with two cases being treated in intensive care. This information was correct up to Monday evening (October 11).



Data released by the HSPC outlined that there were 619.5 cases per 100,000 people in Kerry in the fortnight leading up to midnight on October 11, the fourth-highest rate in the country. The figure has almost doubled in the past two weeks.