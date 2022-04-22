Exhausted families fear CAMHS compo process won’t be non-adversarial

Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler TD who has assured families that the compensation scheme for those affected by the CAMHS scandal will run smoothly.

The Kerry CAMHS family support group, who represent some of the families adversely affected by the South Kerry CAMHS scandal, said more ‘clarity’ is needed on the compensation scheme announced this week. The scheme is expected to cost the state more than €20 million.

"Many questions are being asked and we are looking for clarity from The Government on this. The families require time to process the information in the letters received and await the full terms and conditions before making their decision. Most importantly there needs to be a guarantee that the supports being put in place now remain in place,” they said in a statement issued just days after the announcement of the compensation scheme.

One of the key concerns of the group is the figures in the Maskey report that state that only 46 children were significantly harmed while under the care of South Kerry CAMHS. The family group dispute this and continue to do so as they face the compensation scheme.

The Maskey Report findings said that the care of 227 children was “risky”, as was the treatment 13 children from other doctors.

It also found proof of significant harm to 46 service users, including significant weight gain, raised blood pressure and the production of breast milk.

"As a group, we have repeatedly spoken out about the number of children ‘significantly harmed’. This is reported at 46 presently, but we know this figure is not true. Maskey said the number was likely to change but this appears more related to total numbers and not numbers in relation to the levels of harm. All the children in the group suffered side effects and were not ‘at risk’ of harm,” they said in a statement.

The group said that while do they welcome the compensation scheme in a bid to avoid lengthy high court battles, they fear that the process won’t run smoothly.

“The majority of families welcome a non-adversarial approach. Many are exhausted with the long-term fight for services and the revelation of the sub-standard care received. Avoiding a lengthy court process and additional stresses involved, would be a priority for many who require supports for their loved ones. Understandably there are concerns about whether the process really will be smooth,” they said.

One of the parents, who spoke to The Kerryman said that the entire process has been a ‘nightmare’ and continues to be one. Herchild, she says, was sedated and how this will affect his future is unknown.

She said that the Government have not indicated any level of compensation only to say that it will be in lie with the High Court. She says compensation must take in the current and future care of any children affected as well as the affect it has on the families.

Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler has said told the families, during a previous meeting, that the compensation scheme will run smoothly.

In a statement this week she said that “the scheme is designed to minimise the stress involved in securing compensation, and I am glad to be in a position as Minister for Mental Health to deliver on this commitment.”