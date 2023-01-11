Exciting times on the way for Newmarket pipe band

Dermot Jones accepting a plaque in honour of his retirement rom the Munster Pipe Band Association after serving 59 years as a committee member. Dermot will continue to be involved in Newmarket Pipe Band.

This year’s Pipe Band AGM marks the beginning of an exciting year for the group, who will be celebrating their 60-year anniversary.

The officers for the year are as follows. Chairperson: Ted Singleton; Hon Secretary: Alison Cronin Fitzpatrick; Hon Treasurer: Denis Jones; Committee: Mike Flynn, Mark O’Sullivan, Charlotte Mc McCarthy, Paudie Dineen, Tom Arnold, Donie Forde; PRO: Dermot Jones; Transport Officer: John Murphy; Registrar: Tom Arnold; Uniform Officer: Alison Cronin Fitzpatrick, John Murphy; Children’s Officers: Caitriona Mccaughley, Mike Flynn; Facebook: Donie Forde; Musical Post Drum Major: Tom Arnold; Pipe Major: Alison Cronin Fitzpatrick; Pipe Sergeant: Nora Buckley; Drum Sergeant: Mike Flynn.

The band is looking for members, both new members or returning past members. The band can only keep going if it gets new members. Practice takes place at the band house on the Kerry Road on Friday nights at 7.30pm until 9pm.

