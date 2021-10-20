‘Exceptionally high demand’ for COVID tests sees opening of new Killarney centre

The HSE has set up a second COVID test centre in Killarney this week to meet the exceptionally high demand for testing in the county.

The new test centre is located at Coolgrane Training Centre, Upper Lewis Road, Killarney.

In a statement, the HSE said that there is an ‘exceptionally high demand’ for testing in Kerry at present. The centre will be open at east until Thursday, October 21. Decisions on its continuation will be based on demand.

Tests can be booked via the self-referral portal on HSE.ie.

Positivity on community testing is 19 per cent in county Kerry over the last seven days, while nationally, it is 11.7 per cent, putting Kerry amongst the worst-hit counties at present.

Kerry had almost 700 positive cases in the week leading up to midnight on Monday, October 18, according to the latest statistics made available. This means Kerry had the fourth-highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in counties in the Republic of Ireland.

University Hospital Kerry last week devoted part of its Aghadoe Ward, temporarily, to treating COVID patients, in response to rising case numbers at the hospital. The hospital also announced tougher restrictions on visiting UHK this week. These include that nobody should visit a general ward, unless in exceptional circumstances such as an end-of-life situation.

Listowel had the second-highest incidence rate, some 1,000 cases per 100,000 people, of a local electoral in the Republic according to the most recent statistics released, although these only covered a two-week time frame up to October 11. Tralee had the seventh-highest incidence rate nationally according to the same set of statistics.