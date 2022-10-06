Everybody needs salt

Marie Holden and Brian Farrell didn’t expect to have people queueing up to buy their West of Dingle Sea Salt at the Bia Dingle tented village during the Food Festival, but that’s what happens when you have a brace of Blas na hÉireann awards under your belt and, besides, “everyone needs a little salt,” as Brian observed.

West of Dingle Sea Salt is a “Covid baby that was born out of necessity,” according to Brian who had no work in his profession as a chef during the pandemic and looked at how he could make an income from the natural resources on his doorstep.

He found that resource at Cuas an nEighe (near Clogher) where Brian and Marie draw barrels of water from the sea and heat it to extract the salt. That simple idea turned into a major success and West of Dingle Sea Salt has already won a stack of awards, including three gold Blas na hÉireann awards last year and a Blas bronze award this year for their whiskey smoked salt, which is made by shaving the wood from the inside of Dingle Whiskey barrels and burning it to smoke the salt.

“It’s a good news story that came out of a very dark time and we couldn’t have done it without the huge local support we got,” said Brian.