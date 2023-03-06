‘Everybody loved Johnny’ – A new book remembers the Kerry man who died in Christmas fire tragedy

The Late Johnny 'The Rock' O'Brien, heading back to his flooded house after rescuing his sheep and guiding them to higher ground, during Storm Desmond in Glenflesk, Co Kerry .Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan

The Late Johnny ‘The Rock’ O’Brien, from Glenflesk, on the summit of the Paps of Anú, to celebrate this years Winter Solstice 2019, in aid of Kerry Hospice Foundation Palliative Care. Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan

A community in Kerry was shocked by the sudden and tragic death of Johnny O'Brien, who died in a Christmas-night house fire.

The outpouring of grief from across the county and country at the death of the well-known Glenflesk character has inspired a friend and fellow farmer to put together a book to remember Johnny.

"I don't want him to be forgotten,” said Lucy Chisholm Greenfield, who has put forward the idea of a little book of stories and images of the late Johnny ‘The Rock’ O’Brien.

"I admired him from a distance. I can't get him out of mind since the fire and I don't want him to be forgotten,” she explained.

Johnny’s home on the main Killarney-to-Cork road meant that thousands passed his door daily, and everyone knew him as the local farmer who always had a wave and a smile. Locally, he was known as the ‘uncrowned king of Glenflesk’, and his death has left a still-open void in the county.

His community spirit was equally well-known, and just hours after his tragic death, the ‘Sam to the Summit’ fundraising walk to The Paps mountains went ahead to honour him. He was to lead the charity, but despite his death, which cast an enormous shadow over the event, it went ahead as Johnny would have wanted and raised funds for two charities. It was more than a success: €36,530 was raised in total for the Brian Lawlor Trust and the Kerry Cancer Support Group.

"I would meet him on a fair day or in the local pub in Loobridge when it was open,” said Lucy. “Johnny was loved by everyone; even random motorists who honked their horns at him when they saw him on the side of the road with his wheelbarrow, bringing hay to his various animals: the louder they beeped the greater Johnny's salute!

"You only need look at the condolences on the rip.ie website to know that Johnny was loved and cherished the length and breadth of Ireland.”

Lucy took to social media to put her idea out to the public, and it has 'snowballed’ since then, another sign of the high regard in which Johnny was held.

Lucy also feels an even greater fondness for Johnny given she adopted his dogs following his death. She had agreed at first to take one, and then, finally, she agreed to adopt all three of his dogs, who now live with her in Mangerton in Kilgarvan.

It is hoped that the proceeds from a book about Johnny would also help the charities the Stephen's Day walk. It is envisaged that a minor cost would be put on the book to give back to the community. It is not for profit, and Lucy has said she will meet the costs of publication.

“The idea is to gather stories and anecdotes from as wide a group of Johnny's friends and neighbours as possible and combine them with as many photos as possible,” explained Lucy.

Renowned photographer Valerie O’Sullivan has also said she will support the project, and many of her images have captured the character that Johnny was.

Material can be sent or posted to Lucy at Cummeenduasig, Kilgarvan or email lucygreenfield1@yahoo.ie or phone her on (087) 411 9784. She is also on social media.